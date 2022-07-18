IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

50 mythology baby names for parents-to-be seeking a powerful name

Mythological names mean strength, power and protection.
Mythology baby names are trendy for parents-to-be seeking names that symbolize strength or power.
Mythology baby names are trendy for parents-to-be seeking names that symbolize strength or power.Cavan Images / Getty Images
By Kait Hanson

Parents gravitating toward baby names like Maeve or Atlas might be interested in mythology.

Pamela Redmond of the baby name website Nameberry told TODAY Parents that mythology names with meanings — including Greek mythology names and Norse mythology names — are trendy right now for parents-to-be.

"Some of the most fashionable choices right now — Maeve, Luna and Freya for girls, (and) Atlas, Jasper and Arthur for boys — claim roots in mythology," Redmond said.

Top 5 mythology female names with meanings

Maeve — “she who intoxicates”

Luna — “moon”

Aurora — “dawn”

Iris — “rainbow”

Freya — “a noble woman”

Top 5 mythology male names with meanings

Finn — “fair, white”

Atlas — “bearer of the heavens”

Oscar — “god-spear, deer-lover, or champion warrior”

Jasper — “bringer of treasure”

Arthur — “bear”

Mythological themes of strength, power and protection have been influential in popularizing mythological names.

“Especially since COVID, parents have been interested in names with a sort of incantatory power that can imbue strength in their children or provide some sort of protection,” Redmond explained. “Names associated with gods, goddesses and other oversized figures of legend were a natural place to look.”

Top 50 mythology baby names

  1. Maeve
  2. Luna
  3. Finn
  4. Aurora
  5. Atlas
  6. Iris
  7. Freya
  8. Oscar
  9. Jasper
  10. Daphne
  11. Penelope
  12. Cora
  13. Arthur
  14. Chloe
  15. Phoebe
  16. Athena
  17. Orion
  18. Dylan
  19. Evander
  20. Lilith
  21. Flora
  22. Persephone
  23. Zephyr
  24. Calliope
  25. Lucifer
  26. Cynthia
  27. Apollo
  28. Juno
  29. Isolde
  30. Althea
  31. Tristan
  32. Ariadne
  33. Andromeda
  34. June
  35. Artemis (female)
  36. Nyx
  37. Artemis (male)
  38. Victoria
  39. Diana
  40. Cian
  41. Cassiopeia
  42. Cormac
  43. Lorelei
  44. Odin
  45. Cassandra
  46. Gaia
  47. Calypso
  48. Irene
  49. Sabrina
  50. Astra

