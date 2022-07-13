50 Greek baby names for boys and girls

Parents-to-be seeking the perfect Greek baby name for their newborn might not have to look very far.

Pamela Redmond of the baby name website Nameberry told TODAY Parents that some of the fastest riding baby names right now have Greek origins, including Daphne, Ophelia, Nico and Theodore.

"Theodore rose into the national top 10 in 2021," Redmond told TODAY Parents, referencing the Social Security Administration's yearly list. "We are seeing more of them overall, with parents searching for lesser-used names from Greek mythology, such as Persephone."

Top 5 Greek girl names

Ophelia, which means “help” Iris — “rainbow” Daphne — “laurel tree; bay tree” Penelope — “weaver” Cora — “maiden”

Top 5 Greek boy names

Atticus — “from Attica” Theodore — “gift of God” Atlas — “bearer of the heavens” Theo — “gift of God” Sebastian — “person from ancient city of Sebastia”

Redmond noted that celebrity parents have gravitated toward Greek names. For instance, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost named their son Cosmo.

Within Greek names, mythological names are particularly popular, and old-fashioned Greek names are back in style.

“Isadora, Linus, George and Cynthia getting more attention,” Redmond said.

Top 50 Greek baby names

Ophelia Atticus Theodore Atlas Iris Theo Daphne Penelope Sebastian Cora Evangeline Tobias Chloe Phoebe Lyra Nico Thea Alexander Anastasia Elias Lucas Elena Athena Maya Orion Luke Phoenix Sophie Lydia Alexandra Persephone Cosmo Zephyr Calliope Margaret Sophia Amara Andrew Cynthia Apollo Agnes Lysander George Peter Helena Althea Linus Ariadne Nicholas Catherine

