50 Greek baby names for boys and girls

One baby boy name with Greek origins made the national top 10 list in 2021.
Expect to see more kids named Theodore and Cora in coming years. 
By Kait Hanson

Parents-to-be seeking the perfect Greek baby name for their newborn might not have to look very far.

Pamela Redmond of the baby name website Nameberry told TODAY Parents that some of the fastest riding baby names right now have Greek origins, including Daphne, Ophelia, Nico and Theodore.

"Theodore rose into the national top 10 in 2021," Redmond told TODAY Parents, referencing the Social Security Administration's yearly list. "We are seeing more of them overall, with parents searching for lesser-used names from Greek mythology, such as Persephone."

 Top 5 Greek girl names

  1. Ophelia, which means “help”
  2. Iris — “rainbow”
  3. Daphne — “laurel tree; bay tree”
  4. Penelope — “weaver”
  5. Cora — “maiden”

 Top 5 Greek boy names

  1. Atticus — “from Attica”
  2. Theodore — “gift of God”
  3. Atlas — “bearer of the heavens”
  4. Theo — “gift of God”
  5. Sebastian — “person from ancient city of Sebastia”

Redmond noted that celebrity parents have gravitated toward Greek names. For instance, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost named their son Cosmo.

Within Greek names, mythological names are particularly popular, and old-fashioned Greek names are back in style.

“Isadora, Linus, George and Cynthia getting more attention,” Redmond said.

Top 50 Greek baby names

  1. Ophelia
  2. Atticus
  3. Theodore
  4. Atlas
  5. Iris
  6. Theo
  7. Daphne
  8. Penelope
  9. Sebastian
  10. Cora
  11. Evangeline
  12. Tobias
  13. Chloe
  14. Phoebe
  15. Lyra
  16. Nico
  17. Thea
  18. Alexander
  19. Anastasia
  20. Elias
  21. Lucas
  22. Elena
  23. Athena
  24. Maya
  25. Orion
  26. Luke
  27. Phoenix
  28. Sophie
  29. Lydia
  30. Alexandra
  31. Persephone
  32. Cosmo
  33. Zephyr
  34. Calliope
  35. Margaret
  36. Sophia
  37. Amara
  38. Andrew
  39. Cynthia
  40. Apollo
  41. Agnes
  42. Lysander
  43. George
  44. Peter
  45. Helena
  46. Althea
  47. Linus
  48. Ariadne
  49. Nicholas
  50. Catherine

