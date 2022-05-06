The most popular names in the U.S. are...

The 2021 popular baby names list from the Social Security Administration is in and Olivia and Liam are at the top again.

The SSA, which has tracked baby names in the U.S. since 1880, announced the top baby names of 2021 early Friday.

This year's list marks the fifth consecutive year Liam has been the top choice for parents and the third consecutive year for Olivia.

“Once again, during this unprecedented time, parents chose to stick with familiar names,” a release from the agency said. “Out of both Top 10 lists combined, only one name changed, with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity.”

It's the fist time Theodore has made the top 10 list.

"Welcome to the club 'Teddy!'" the release said.

Top 10 Boy Names of 2021

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah James William Benjamin Lucas Henry Theodore

Top 10 Girl Names of 2021

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Ava Sophia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

In 2020, the top five names for boys included Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William. Girl names in the top five were Olivia, Emma, Ava, Charlotte, and Sophia.

Since 1997, the SSA has released an annual list of the previous year’s most popular names for boys and girls. The data, which includes popular names by state and changes in popularity, is sourced directly from Social Security card applications.

The SSA also tracks the most frequent names given to babies.

"Over the last 100 years, the male name Michael has held the top spot most often (44 times), while the female name Mary has been ranked number one 35 times over those years," the site states.

