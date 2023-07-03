'Game of Thrones' stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome baby No. 2

Former "Game of Thrones" stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their second child, a daughter.

A rep for Harrington, 36, confirmed the news to TODAY.

The couple, who played star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte on the Emmy-winning HBO drama, tied the knot in June 2018 in Scotland. The welcomed their first child, a son, in February 2021.

In February, Harington revealed that he and Leslie, 36, were expecting again while discussing his little boy during a visit to the “The Tonight Show."

"He’s about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister," he told host Jimmy Fallon.

When Fallon asked Harington if he was nervous about becoming a dad of two, the actor admitted that he was. "I’m terrified," he said. "You know with the first baby, you’re like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months … well, the man is, anyway.

“But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick.”

The actor added that his son hadn't quite understood yet that he was about to become a big brother.

“We’re trying to get him ready for it. We point at Rose’s tummy and we say ‘Mommy’s baby. Mommy’s baby.’ And he points at his tummy and goes ‘My baby,’” he said.

The following month, the "Eternals" star told "Entertainment Tonight" that he and Leslie were being “almost too practical” about planning for their second child’s arrival.

“With our first child, it was sort of romantic, for one of a better word. And this other one, we’re like, ‘Right, OK, let’s get. We know how efficient we have to be. Let’s get down to parenting,’” he said.

He added, “My mum says that she never remembers us being little kids or the early parenting much, because you’re so present in it. And I think that’s what kids allow you to be is incredibly present in the moment, because you’ve got no choice.”

Harington opened up about meeting Leslie on the set of "Game Of Thrones" during a Sunday Sitdown with TODAY's Willie Geist in April 2019.

“It happens that we met in the show and we’ve always tried not to be defined by that," he said. "It’s just a job we met on and I think once the show finishes, we get to break free of it and just be us, which is a really nice feeling."