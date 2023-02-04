Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting baby No. 2

Kit Harington has another baby on the way!

The former “Games of Thrones” star revealed that he and his wife, Rose Leslie, who played his love interest on the hit show, are expecting their second child during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” after host Jimmy Fallon asked how his son was doing.

“He's good, he's two. Yeah, we think he might be quite smart,” Harington said on Friday, Feb. 3. “Well, it’s surprising, seeing as we’re both actors. We’re not sure quite where that’s come from.”

When Fallon asked if Harington wanted his son to be an actor, he replied, “Well, he loves applause. Every time he does something good, we give him applause and we’re worrying that’s pushing him toward acting.”

“We’re a bit like, ‘Eh, you might be too smart for this, go save the world. We’re sick, we had no choice,'” Harington added. “But, he’s really good. He’s about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister.”

Fallon congratulated the actor before asking if he was excited or nervous about expecting his second child.

“I’m terrified. You know with the first baby, you’re walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months…well, the man is, anyway,” he said. “But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick.”

As for his son, Harington said he wasn’t sure if he “conceptually understood it just yet,” adding, “We’re trying to get him ready for it. We point at Rose’s tummy and we say ‘Mommy’s baby. Mommy’s baby.’ And he points at his tummy and goes ‘My baby.’”

Harington and Leslie initially met on the set of “Games Thrones” while filming the second season of the HBO hit show. While he famously portrayed the character Jon Snow — who is slated to be the center of an upcoming spin-off show — Leslie portrayed the character Ygritte, who had an on-screen romance with Harington’s character.

The actor spoke about meeting his wife on set during a Sunday Sitdown in April 2019, telling TODAY’s Willie Geist, “It happens that we met in the show and we’ve always tried not to be defined by that. It’s just a job we met on and I think once the show finishes, we get to break free of it and just be us, which is a really nice feeling," he added.

Harrington and Leslie, who has opened up about her husband's history of substance abuse, tied the knot on June 23, 2018 during a star-star-studded ceremony in Scotland. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in February 2021.

While the couple have kept details of their family life private, Harington opened up about being a "modern father" during a Sept. 2022 interview with People.

“We are now becoming more involved in child raising and as a modern father, there is a real feeling of being a bystander at times,” he told the outlet. “You are not actively involved in the process of growing the child and there can be a real feeling of not knowing what is going on, what emotions are happening, what the mother or your partner is going through.”