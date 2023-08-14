Kids with names like Yesenia, Yash and Yadana, are in a class of their own. So, if you're expecting a baby girl, look no further than girl names that start with "Y."

As Laura Wattenberg, the creator of Namerology, once told TODAY.com, the letter Y is much more commonly used at the end of a name. Look at Everly, Ivy, Aubrey, Emery, Destiny and Hadley, which have all landed on the Social Security Administration's popular names lists of years prior.

Meanwhile, names that feature the letter Y smack in the middle or that pull up the rear have always been popular. Who doesn't know a child (or two or three) named Adalynn, Madelyn, Kaitlyn, Evelyn, Jocelyn or Brooklyn?

Therefore, kids with Y-led names are born ready to lead the pack.

Take it from these famous ladies with Y names: actors Yara Shahidi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Yvonne Strahovski and Yasmine Bleeth, along with television personality Yolanda Foster. Yoko Ono, the former partner of The Beatles’ John Lennon, might be the most well-known woman with a “Y” name ever.

The names we've listed are not just for girls, nor are they necessarily traditional girl names. For example, monikers like Yi and Yari are absolutely gender-neutral. It's impossible to make a mistake with a unisex name, as they are enjoying more popularity with each passing year — according to an analysis from the background check company BeenVerified, gender-neutral choices hit an “all-time high" in 2023. The company data also indicated that gender-neutral names describe 14.9% of all names given to children from 2014 to 2022.

Are you itching to give your baby girl an unforgettable introduction? We thought so! Let our collection of girl names that start with "Y" steer you toward the best choice — now, what will it be?

100 Girl Names That Start With ‘Y’

Names like Ygritte, Yelda and Yogita will help your kid carve her own path from Day One.