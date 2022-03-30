These are the top baby names inspired by angels

One of the hottest baby name trends comes straight from the heavens.

Angel names reflect a broader trend towards the spiritual, but also "contain a dose of pop culture," Pamela Redmond, creator of Nameberry, told TODAY Parents.

The two most popular angel names of late are Azrael and Castiel — and both have ties to television. Castiel is a character played by Misha Collins on the CW show "Supernatural." Azrael is an angel on the show "Lucifer" played by Charlyne Yi.

"Both have fashionable sounds that helped them catch on as baby names," Redmond said, such as the "cas-" in Castiel and "-ael" in Azrael."

Other angel names that will continue to rise in popularity are Micah and Evangeline, Redmond said, likely attributable to their "general spiritual connections."

Names inspired by angels can range from angelic figures in religious texts to words that signify the heavens. From Nameberry, here's a list of 49 angel names for your cherub.