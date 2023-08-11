100 girl names that start with 'R'

Parents seeking baby girl names that start with "R” could go with a classic, like Rose, or try something more modern, like Raelynn.

Some girl names that start with "R" have even made it to the top 100 names since 1922, according to the Social Security Administration, like Rebecca, Rachel and Ruth.

If you're looking to the stars (as in celebrities) for inspiration, there are plenty of famous faces with great "R" monikers.

Female personalities with “R” names include: Rosa Parks, Rosalind Franklin, Rachel McAdams, Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon, Rebel Wilson, Rosamund Pike, Rita Hayworth, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rashida Jones, Rosalia, Rosé of Blackpink and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

Movie stars and celebrities are also fond of picking "R" names for their daughters, some of whom include: Raddix (Cameron Diaz), Ramona (Maggie Gyllenhaal), Rani (Kate Hudson), Rumi (Beyoncé), Reign (Kourtney Kardashian), Remy (Billy Joel) and Romy (Sofia Coppola).

Top 100 baby girl names that start with “R"

Choosing a name that perfectly fits your daughter's personality and vibe is an important decision, and not one to take lightly.

Whether having a name that starts with “R” is a longstanding family tradition, or just a choice you’ve landed on for your new arrival, here are 100 baby girl names that start with “R” to consider: