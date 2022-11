100 girl names that start with 'C'

Set on a name that starts with "C" for your daughter? From Charlize to Caroline, and Claire to Chanel — there are a wide range of girl names that start with “C” for parents-to-be.

According to the Social Security Administration, there have been two girl names that start with "C" in the last 100 years: Charlotte and Carol. Charlotte was ranked No. 4 overall in 2020 and No. 3 overall for girls in 2021.

Famous female personalities with “C” monikers include Camila Cabello, Courtney Cox, Charlize Theron and Cameron Diaz.

Celebrities who have given their daughters “C” names include: Capri (Kobe Bryant), Carmen (Alec Baldwin), Caroline (Eli Manning), Chanel (Ice T), Chicago (Kim Kardashian), Cleopatra (Christina Ricci), Colette (Macklemore) and Cricket (Busy Philips).

Top 100 Baby Girl Names That Start With ‘C’

Whether “C” names are a family tradition or a "C" name achieves the ideal name rhythm for your daughter, here are the top 100 baby girl names to consider that start with the letter “C”:

Charlotte

Caroline

Carol

Claire

Callie

Cecilia

Charlee

Chelsea

Cassie

Charlie

Collins

Clementine

Cheyenne

Colby

Cora

Celeste

Casey

Catherine

Cameron

Celine

Camila

Chloe

Camille

Clara

Charleigh

Colette

Carolina

Carmen

Chanel

Capri

Cassandra

Christy

Christine

Christina

Carissa

Cynthia

Calliope

Clarissa

Cali

Courtney

Ciara

Carley

Carly

Charity

Carmella

Constance

Charlize

Cadence

Carina

Caitlin

Camryn

Coraline

Carter

Chieko

Chandler

Cataleya

Canta

Chiosa

Calantha

Carlita

Crystal

Clare

Claudia

Cindy

Carolyn

Carrie

Caydence

Calista

Caitlyn

Caprice

Cait

Chavonne

Cherish

Cambria

Carla

Celia

Cordelia

Caoilainn

Charmaine

Catarina

Chiemi

Caia

Cady

Carlota

Cybil

Camilla

Cairo

Catalina

Chandan

Charley

Ceili

Cailin

Carson

Cade

Cori

Campbell

Clover

Chiara

Colbie

Cosette

