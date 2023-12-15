200 German baby names for boys and girls

Choosing the perfect name for your little bundle of joy can sometimes be stressful or even overwhelming, but there are plenty of great options with German baby names.

Whether you want your child's name to reflect part of his or her German heritage or are simply looking for ideas, German names provide an abundance of choices, from traditional names that have charmed parents for centuries to modern monikers with classic roots.

Some German names have gained major popularity in the U.S. in the past century. According to the Social Security Administration, several of the top 100 names in 2021 come from a German origin: Emma, Henry, Sophia, Mia, Everett, Alice, and Emily, just to name a few.

Prominent German-American figures with German names include Leonardo DiCaprio and Heidi Klum.

What’s more: In Germany, it’s a tradition for a child to be given multiple first names. So if you come across too many names that you end up falling in love with, you’re in luck — you don’t need to pick just one!

200 German Baby Names

Whether you're a fan of a name that's gaining popularity or looking for something more unique, here are some German baby names for parents to consider.