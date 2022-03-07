When “Home Town” stars Erin and Ben Napier learned they were expecting their second child, the couple experienced a range of emotions, from joy to fear.

What if they didn’t love their new baby as much as their first? How would they manage caring for a toddler and a newborn while still making time for each other?

“I was just grieving our time as a family of three and thinking, ‘It will never be like this again.’” erin napier

“We went through a period of grieving before Mae was born,” Erin, 36, told TODAY Parents. “I was just grieving our time as a family of three and thinking, ‘It will never be like this again.’”

But Erin’s and Ben’s concerns dissipated the moment they laid eyes on Mae, who was born in May of last year.

“All of our worries were unfounded,” Erin said. “It feels like Mae was always there.”

That’s not to say things aren’t different the second time around. For example, when Helen, now 4, was a baby, the HGTV personalities read to her constantly.

“We have less time to read to Mae because we’re taking care of all the things that Helen needs,” Erin explained. “And I beat myself up over it, like ‘Is Mae not going to love reading because I haven’t read 50 books to her?’”

“Mae is obsessed with Helen.” ben napier

Luckily, Helen is happy to pick up the slack. During road trips, Helen flips through books and makes up stories for Mae. Whether they're in the car or at home, the sisters can't get enough of each other. It's gotten to the point where Helen can't be in the room when Mae takes her bottle, because she's more focused on her sibling than eating.

“Mae is obsessed with Helen,” Ben gushed.

And after 13 years of marriage, the college sweethearts are still obsessed with each other.

“Ben is the biggest crush I’ve ever had in my life and now he’s my husband and it’s crazy to me,” Erin said. “I think it’s always important to remember the way you thought of each other in the beginning.”

Ben vividly recalls the first time he noticed Erin on campus. She was nothing like the cheerleader types he typically dated, and was immediately intrigued.

“My mom always told me I would know that I found ‘the one’ when I was with someone that I didn’t want to stop talking to ... And here we are.” Ben napier

“She was walking across the student union in loose fitting jeans and she had on a tight yellow T-shirt and she had short hair,” Ben said. “It was very unique for a small school in southern Mississippi. There was an inner confidence there that allowed her to be able to do that. She just carried herself differently.”

Though the woodworker was initially drawn to Erin’s appearance, he quickly learned that she was also a talented artist and graphic designer.

“My mom always told me I would know that I found ‘the one’ when I was with someone that I didn’t want to stop talking to,” he said. “And here we are.”

The home renovation experts opened up to TODAY while promoting their partnership with Swiffer and the Swiffer WetJet Wood, which features a dual-nozzle sprayer.

“We’ve said no to a lot of brands because it was stuff we didn’t use or it didn’t support our values, but this was a no-brainer,” Ben said.

“It’s our go-to spot mop especially around the high chair,” Erin added. “When you have a 9-month-old and a 4-year-old, half the food ends up on the floor!”