HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier welcome 2nd child — see the 1st photos of her

Erin and Ben Napier are parents again!

The couple welcomed their second child together, daughter Mae Napier, on May 28, People reported. They're also parents to daughter Helen, 3.

"While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have," the Napiers told People. "They're already so in love with each other!"

Mae is named after her mom's aunt and was born at 8:23 a.m. Friday, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 19.5 inches. Erin Napier shared an Instagram post with several Polaroids of the family's latest addition.

The "Home Town" stars announced that they were expecting in April, writing on Instagram that they would be "adding another little face to (their) home videos and photo albums" in "just a few weeks." In the post, the couple said that they had kept the news within their circle of family and close friends for "almost 8 months."

The pair are also parents to daughter Helen, 3. In her pregnancy announcement, Erin Napier, 35, said that she had wanted Helen to have a sibling after witnessing the bond between her father and her uncle.

"... I watched my daddy and his brother standing at my grandmother's graveside. Two men with many differences strengthened each other. Two men who knew her better than any of us ever could," she wrote. "Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stores of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen."

In mid-April, Napier noted some similarities between her current pregnancy and her pregnancy with Helen, sharing a photo of her small baby bump on Instagram and noting that her older daughter had "hid the same way right up until the day she was born."

"I know it's weird," Napier wrote, noting that she was 32 weeks pregnant at the time the photo was taken.

In December, Napier expressed frustration with "constant speculation about a family's reproductive situation," noting that she had been on the receiving end of many comments and questions about needing to "give Helen a sibling." In October, a photo of herself in baggy overalls was met with questions about possibly being pregnant.

"If that time comes, instagram will be the last to know," she wrote.

