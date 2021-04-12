Erin Napier and husband Ben announce she's having a 2nd baby in 'just a few weeks'

Erin and Ben Napier are expecting their second child, a baby girl that is going to be born in "just a few weeks."

The "Home Town" stars are already the proud parents to 3-year-old Helen.

"By now most of you know that in just a few weeks we will be adding another little face to our home videos and photo albums," the couple shared on Instagram. "Just like Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I’m deeply thankful that we’ve had almost 8 months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends."

Last year, Napier, 35, opened up about fans asking questions about her reproductive choices.

“I think it’s really weird and unnecessary,” Napier told People. The home renovation expert added she’d been barraged with comments such as, “You need to give Helen a sibling” and “She doesn’t need to be an only child.”

“I want to to change the narrative,” she shared. “It’s a delicate conversation and people need to be more careful talking about it.”

It seems that during that interview, which was December 2020, Napier was pregnant with this baby that is due in May, according to People.

"Last spring, I put away the changing table supplies because I no longer had an infant," the HGTV star continued in her caption on Sunday. "I put it away in the guest room closet and then I cried because I thought how lonesome Helen must feel up there in her crib beside an empty room every night."

Erin and Ben Napier. HGTV

"A few weeks later, I watched my daddy and his brother standing at my grandmother’s graveside. Two men with many differences strengthened each other. Two men who knew her better than any of us ever could. Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen. Someone to stand with her when we can’t someday."

Napier added that Helen has a cousin on the way as well, so their family tree is growing exponentially right now.

"We are so thankful," she concluded. "Even in our celebrating, I’m thinking of the would-be parents waiting for their own babies. For many it can be such a long and difficult journey and I pray for strength for you if that’s where you are. God answers in His own time, not ours, awfully hard as that can be. Sending so much love to y’all today."