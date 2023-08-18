Brittany Mahomes is opening up about the "frantic" ER visit she had with her 8-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Mahomes III.

The former women's college soccer star, 27, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, explained in her Instagram story on Aug. 17 that she rushed Bronze to the ER after he experienced an allergic reaction to peanuts.

"We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly highly allergic to peanuts," Brittany Mahomes wrote next to a photo of her baby boy drinking from a bottle.

Brittany Mahomes opened up about her "frantic' ER trip with Bronze in her Instagram story. @brittanylynne via Instagram

She went on to call the ordeal, the "scariest 30 minutes of my life."

The doting mom wrote on top of the image of her son, "My perfect boy," and added an emotional face emoji.

Later, Mahomes added a second image of baby Bronze napping with his finger in his mouth. "Another tooth coming in so he needed some extra snuggles tonight," she wrote.

She later revealed that baby Bronze would get "extra snuggles" because he has "another tooth" coming in. @brittanylynne via Instagram

Mahomes shares Bronze and a daughter, Sterling Skye, 2, with her two-time Super Bowl champion husband.

The former high school sweethearts tied the knot in Hawaii in March 2022.

Mahomes and her two-time Super Bowl champ husband posed with their kids earlier this month. @brittanylynne via Instagram

Earlier this month, Brittany Mahomes shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that showed her and her husband posing with their little ones.

In her caption, she revealed that Patrick Mahomes was gearing up for another season with the Chiefs.

"Well getting ready for football season," she wrote, "but looking back at our first offseason as 4, whew it flew by!"