Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share first photo of son’s face on trip to Disney

Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his family are celebrating his big Super Bowl win in the happiest place on earth!

The day after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, the 27-year-old posted a photo to Instagram of his wife and two kids smiling in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle in Disneyland, revealing his son's face for the first time ever.

"Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling!" he and his wife Brittany wrote in a shared post, adding a red heart emoji. Their daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes is 1 and their son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III is just 2 months.

After announcing their family would be adding another member in May 2022, Bronze was born on Nov. 28, 2022.

The high school sweethearts announced the newest arrival with a photo of Bronze's feet in a onesie above a gold, shimmering nameplate jewelry. The NFL quarterback revealed the unique meaning behind his son’s name in a Nov. 30 2022 press conference.

“When me and Brittany had Sterling, we didn’t know if it was a girl or boy at first so we started thinking of girl and boys’ names,” he said at the time. “We wanted them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever.”

“I’ve always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I’ve thought about that since I was literally like 5 or 6 years old," he added. "I always thought it was going to be ‘Trey’ as a third.”

As for his son's nickname, Bronze, Mahomes has his brother Jackson to thank.

“He said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,’ so we went with that,” Mahomes said. “It works out well. He can have his own thing now, where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. Then, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany celebrate with their daughter Sterling after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023. Seth Wenig / AP

Bronze's birth announcement was similar to that of his sister, who was born on Feb. 20, 2021. The couple each posted photos with the newborn baby girl holding their fingers, as Brittany Mahomes donned a silver nameplate necklace that read, "Sterling."

In Sterling's earliest days, her parents also kept her face hidden from the public eye.

“Obviously at first we wanted to keep stuff private and not have her out there,” Mahomes told TODAY in 2021. “As we started doing different things and she started getting a little bit older, being out and about, it almost became like a burden to try to hide her at all times when we do stuff, and this coming season we want her to be at the games and not have to worry about hiding her the entire time.”

Before showing Bronze's face on the social media post Monday, Feb. 13, the couple still shared some sweet moments between siblings.

In an Instagram story in December 2022, Brittany Mahomes shared a picture of Sterling smiling at her little brother and wrote, “She is obsessed & loving her new role.”