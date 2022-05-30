Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews announce they’re expecting baby No. 2

NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, are expanding their family!

The couple revealed in matching Instagram posts that they are expecting their second child.

“Round 2!” they each wrote in the caption.

They also shared cute photos of them with their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling, holding up a sign reading, “Big sister duties coming soon.”

Sterling also sported an adorable pink T-shirt that read, “I have a secret to tell you… I’m going to be a big sister.”

Matthews, a personal trainer and co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer team, shared a close-up photo of Sterling in her Instagram story, saying her daughter is “Gonna be the best Big Sis.”

The Kansas City Current congratulated Matthews, sharing a photo of her holding an ultrasound as she posed with her husband and daughter.

“We’re gonna need more teal,” the team wrote on Instagram. “Congratulations to our Co-Owner @brittanylynne, the soon-to-be mother of two!”

The Kansas City Chiefs also celebrated the couple’s news in the team's Instagram story, congratulating their star quarterback and his family.

Mahomes and Matthews, both 26, tied the knot in March after years together as high school sweethearts. They welcomed Sterling in February 2021.

Last month, while answering fan questions in her Instagram story, Matthews remained vague about whether she and Mahomes were planning on having more children.

“Ok, y’all really out here wanting us to have another baby,” Matthews wrote. “Got so many of these! We don’t exactly know yet! Y’all need to calm down.”

She also opened up about the joys of parenting her 1-year-old daughter after one fan asked her about the best part of being a mother.

“It’s like constantly having your best friend with you,” she wrote. “She makes me the happiest and even on bad days I truly love being with her and doing things with her. I love watching her grow up everyday and start to be able to do things on her own!”