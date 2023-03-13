Patrick and Brittany Mahomes look back on their wedding in anniversary posts

It's one year down for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, and the happy couple are celebrating!

Brittany Mahomes, 27, took to Instagram on March 12 to share several sweet pictures from their wedding in Maui last year.

"One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it’s one of the greatest things you could do!" she wrote in the caption with a praying emoji.

The co-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League's Kansas City Current wowed in a white gown with cut-out bodice and a long, flowing train, while the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wore a light gray suit. The couple's first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, matched her mom in a white dress.

"Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours!" she wrote. "Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go."

In “a trip down memory lane,” Brittany Mahomes also posted a series of throwback pictures from their wedding day to her Instagram stories.

Patrick Mahomes celebrated the anniversary on his own Instagram page, sharing a wedding photo and writing a caption that simply read "1 year" along with a heart emoji.

The couple certainly had a memorable year. Two months after tying the knot, the pair announced they were expecting their second child. Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28.

Just last month, Patrick Mahomes, 27, celebrated a Super Bowl win after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 while playing on an injured ankle. He was named MVP of the Super Bowl for the second time in his career.

"Bringing it home!" he wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of him with his wife and 2-year-old daughter, who sported a patch of her dad's number on her jeans.

Patrick Mahomes proposed to his high school sweetheart in 2020, after he became the second-youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl when he led the Chiefs to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He said asking Brittany Mahomes to marry him made him more nervous than playing in the Super Bowl.

“You don’t think it’s going to be nerve-wracking, especially when you’ve been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, your heart’s racing, I promise you that,” Patrick Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City not long after the proposal.

