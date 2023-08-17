IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

100 boy names that start with 'U'

Check out the letter "U" before naming your son.
Baby
Need a name for your little boy? Enter the letter "U."Getty Images / iStockphoto
/ Source: TODAY
By Elise Solé

Pregnant with a little boy? Give thought to a boy name that starts with "U."

The letter "U" is climbing the baby names popularity chart, Laura Wattenberg, the creator of Namerology, previously told TODAY.com.

“Parents are drawn to the long U ‘oo’ sound more than the short U ‘uh’ sound,” said Wattenberg. “To hear the difference, try saying ‘Luke’ vs. ‘luck.’ The long U has brought the biblical names Uriah and Uriel to new popularity heights, and the classical name Ulysses is showing new life as well.”

Add these "U" options to your baby name list before picking a winner!

Boy Names That Start With 'U'

You really can't go wrong with names like Udant, Ulf and Urs. Try one of these 100 boy names that start with "U.

  • Ulrich
  • Uilliam
  • Usko
  • Uriah
  • Uciel
  • Udonis 
  • Utsav 
  • Urek
  • Utcha
  • Uwais
  • Unas
  • Umair
  • Uzmi
  • Utbah
  • Uffa
  • Ulfin 
  • Uggi
  • Uriel 
  • Uche
  • Ulick
  • Ulmer
  • Uday
  • Ubaldo 
  • Ugo 
  • Udell
  • Utah
  • Usher
  • Udo
  • Umar
  • Udom
  • Ulysses
  • Usman
  • Udai
  • Upton
  • Umberto
  • Uri
  • Usain
  • Urban
  • Urbaine 
  • Uno
  • Urabi
  • Umed 
  • Ulan
  • Uziah
  • Unai
  • Ubba
  • Usti
  • Umut 
  • Upwood
  • Ubadah 
  • Umbro 
  • Updike 
  • Uros
  • Uthman
  • Umaid
  • Ulster
  • Ultan
  • Uchit
  • Udadhi
  • Union
  • Umid
  • Utesh 
  • Ugam
  • Usaf 
  • Ujit
  • Udant 
  • Udolf
  • Usoro
  • Udale
  • Ulf
  • Uddam
  • Ungus 
  • Uncas
  • Upchurch
  • Uddhav
  • Ulbricht
  • Uppi
  • Unmani
  • Unwin
  • Ursus
  • Uttam
  • Uther
  • Umee
  • Ujendra
  • Upen
  • Udyan
  • Upmanyu
  • Ulvi
  • Urs
  • Urtzi
  • Udeep
  • Uzoma
  • Urizen
  • Uraz
  • Usiel
  • Usama
  • Usayd
  • Uzias 
  • Uzay
