200 Baby Names That Start With "J"

Parents seeking baby names that start with "J" certainly have plenty of options to consider for their son or daughter.

According to data from the Social Security Administration, there have been nine names that start with “J” in the top five for the past 100 years.

For boys, James, Jacob, Jayden, Joshua, Jason and John have all been favorites among parents. For girls, Jessica, Jennifer and Judith, have ranked in the top spots.

Famous personalities with “J” names include: Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Judy Garland, Jenna Ortega, Jamie Lee Curtis, Joan of Arc, Janet Jackson, Julie Andrews, Jackie Kennedy, Jenna Fischer, John F. Kennedy, John Cena, Jeff Bezos, Jason Momoa, Jim Carrey, Jackie Chan, Julius Caesar, Joaquin Phoenix, Jimi Hendrix, Jack Black, Justin Bieber, Jamie Foxx, Jake Gyllenhaal, Justin Timberlake and James Dean.

Celebrities that have chosen "J" names for their sons and daughters include: Jack (Chris Pratt), Jackson (Charlize Theron), Jacob (Carrie Underwood), Jagger (Ashlee Simpson), Jameson (Pink), James (Sarah Jessica Parker), Jeremiah (James Van Der Beek), Jett (Shawn Johnson), Jones (Tony Romo), Joseph (Ivanka Trump), Joshua (Katherine Heigl), Jade (Giada de Laurentis), Jasmine (Nigel Barker), Johnnie (Melissa Etheridge), Jordan (Dierks Bentley), Josephine (Duff Goldman), Julia (Lacey Chabert) and Jupiter (Ashley Tisdale).

