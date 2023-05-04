Alexander Ludwig is a father!

On May 3, Alexander Ludwig, 30, and his wife, Lauren, revealed they welcomed their new baby girl. In a post they both shared on Instagram, they said she arrived a little earlier than planned.

"Leni James Ludwig decided to come on her own schedule 4 weeks early," the pair wrote. "Born 4/27/23 at 7:24am 🤎."

"@Alexanderludwig was in another state filming and made it back just in time," they added. "A labor story for the books."

"DREAM TEAMMMMM," Vanessa Hudgens commented.

"Twilight" star Ashley Greene Khoury wrote, "Ohhhh I can’t wait to hear when/if you share ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations you two!! And then you were three."

"Bridge to Terabithia" star AnnaSophia Robb added, "🥰congratulations you three!!!!"

One day after the "Vikings" actor announced their daughter's arrival, Lauren Ludwig shared a photo of their baby on Instagram taking a little nap.

In the picture, she wore a pink hat and a grey outfit that also matched her blanket.

"The most perfect 6lbs I could ever dream of," Lauren Ludwig penned the caption.

The couple welcomed their baby after Lauren Ludwig experienced her third pregnancy loss in May 2022.

At the time, Lauren Ludwig said she was unsure whether or not she wanted to disclose what happened due to a negative stigma surrounding miscarriages. But she said she wanted to talk about it so people could feel less "shameful" about their pregnancy loss.

"I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren’t something to be embarrassed about," she said on Instagram. "Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone."

Lauren Ludwig added that her miscarriage will "forever be a part" of her and her husband's story.

"My hope by sharing this, if for no other reason, is for that one person reading this to know they are not alone ❤️," she said.

In the comments, the "Hunger Games" actor wrote, "I’m so proud to call you my wife, you amaze me every day with your resilience strength and just love of life. We got this baby."