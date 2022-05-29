“Hunger Games” star Alexander Ludwig and his wife Lauren Ludwig have shared that they experienced a third pregnancy loss.

Ludwig opened up about the recent miscarriage in an emotional Instagram post.

On May 21, Ludwig posted a photo of her husband giving her a kiss while she rested in a hospital bed.

“I have gone back and forth on whether or not to post anything about this but decided we all need to start talking about the truth more,” she began the lengthy caption before saying the couple had experienced their third miscarriage the week prior.

“I decided I wanted to share because I don’t think it’s a shameful thing to talk about,” she wrote. “I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren’t something to be embarrassed about.”

Ludwig said that her miscarriages have helped her realize that she is not alone.

"It’s so common and yet, I feel its not talked about nearly enough. If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault," she said. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it.”

“This will forever be a part of our story," Ludwig concluded. "My hope by sharing this, if for no other reason, is for that one person reading this to know they are not alone.”

Alexander Ludwig applauded his spouse in the comments.

“I’m so proud to call you my wife, you amaze me every day with your resilience strength and just love of life. We got this baby,” he said.

The actor also reposted Ludwig’s words on his Instagram page.

In the caption, he added, “This woman’s strength astounds me every time.”

He praised his wife again and said that they will be able to overcome any obstacles they face.

“And for anyone else, you’re not alone,” he wrote. “It’s a hell of a lot more normal than I thought.”

Some recent estimates show that up to one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage.

In 2020, TODAY spoke to Gabi Birkner, co-author of a book about grief after a miscarriage called “Modern Loss.” Birkner, who had experienced an ectopic pregnancy herself, shared what to say–and not say–to offer support after a pregnancy loss.

“People say a lot of thoughtless things to people who have experienced pregnancy loss,” she said. “People generally don’t want to be told to look at the bright side in the immediate aftermath of a loss — they want to feel what they are feeling.”

