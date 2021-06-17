Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk have chosen the gender-neutral name Lux for their newborn son.

The “Bachelor” stars, who welcomed boy-girl twins on June 11, are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Alessi.

“Alessi is warming up to Mr. Lux,” Arie told fans in a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday. Later that day, the race car driver joked on Instagram, “Next we train her to get up in the middle of the night and change diapers.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. posed with his newborn son Lux. laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lux was discharged from the hospital earlier this week, but his sister remains in the NICU. (Arie and Lauren have not revealed her name yet.)

“She's having some trouble with her breathing. She’s not on oxygen. She’s perfectly healthy. Her development is just a little behind,” Arie explained in the YouTube clip. “Her heart rate slows because because of the breathing slowing and that is concerning.”

Arie noted that doctors are being “extra, extra careful," which he appreciates.

“They don’t really know if she’ll come home tomorrow or the next day or if she needs any more time,” he said.

On Tuesday, Lauren asked her Instagram followers to “say prayers” as she headed home from the hospital with Lux.

“little girl has to stay behind for now,” Lauren wrote. “i've never felt heartbreak like this.”

In the YouTube footage, Arie revealed that Lauren is still struggling with being away from her baby girl.

“It’s really cute to see Alessia with Lux, but I’m also really sad for Lauren because she’s having a tough time,” he said. “But I guess cross your fingers for us that she gets to come home soon.”