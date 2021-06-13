Former 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham welcome twins

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife, Lauren Burnham Luyendyk, welcomed two children into the world this weekend!

Overnight, Burnham Luyendyk gave birth to a set of twins: one son and one daughter.

The former “Bachelor” announced the news on Instagram after keeping fans updated on how the last hours of his wife's pregnancy were progressing. In one video shared Saturday, he explained that Burnham Luyendyk was waiting in triage to see if she was going to be giving birth that day.

The 39-year-old later snapped a quick video of a nurse setting up a heart monitor around his wife’s stomach.

Arie Luyendyk and wife Lauren welcome twins ariejr / Instagram

Shortly after that, Luyendyk shared another video walking outside the hospital.

“Lauren is just so excited, she started crying right away," he said. "I feel like this is excitement, relief. I think there was a chance that we were going to go home, and luckily, they were able to fit us in. Alright, next time you see me, I’ll probably be holding a couple of babies. Crazy.”

The birth wasn’t an easy ride for Burnham Luyendyk. As her husband shared on his Instagram stories, “She's having a hard time this go around with nausea. @laurenluyendyk is one tough woman.”

Arie Luyendyk and wife Lauren welcome twins ariejr / Instagram

Later, Luyendyk posted another clip of the soon-to-be mom of three cupping her baby bump in the hospital bed, writing, “I’ll miss this big belly. You’re beautiful @laurenluyendyk.”

Arie Luyendyk and wife Lauren welcome twins ariejr / Instagram

Burnham Luyendyk also shared some updates throughout the day, including a selfie of the couple in the hospital before their twins arrived and some snaps of Luyendyk posing in his scrubs.

Arie Luyendyk and wife Lauren welcome twins laurenluyendyk / Instagram

laurenluyendyk/Instagram

“We’re at the hospital, and contractions are super closer together,” she said from her hospital bed. “(Arie's) very excited about his outfit. Look how cute he is. But we’re having a C-section very soon.”

"Very soon. It's happening," the new father added.

Late on Saturday, Luyendyk shared a final, happy update on Instagram.

“@luyendyktwins are here," he wrote. "Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support.”

Arie Luyendyk announces the birth of his twins. ariejr / Instagram

The couple, who met on reality dating show “The Bachelor,” tied the knot in January 2019. In May that year, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Alessi.

Last year, they revealed that Burnham Luyendyk had suffered a miscarriage. When they announced at the end of 2020 that they were expecting twins, Luyendyk captioned the announcement, “2 little miracles. Love them with all my heart already.”

Related: