Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have multiple reasons to feel excited about the future.

The “Bachelor” alumni, who are parents to 19-month-old daughter Alessi, will be welcoming boy and girl twins in July.

“Alessi is getting a baby BROTHER & a baby sister,” Burnham, 29, announced in an Instagram on Tuesday.

“How did we get so lucky?” Luyendyk Jr., 39, wrote on his page.

Burnham and the race car driver both shared pictures from a family photo shoot in Scottsdale, Arizona, in their Instagram posts. In the photos, a proud Alessi holds pink and blue cotton candy to symbolize the sex of her unborn siblings.

The couple also recorded a YouTube video of themselves cheering in their car after learning that Burnham is pregnant with a boy and a girl.

“I’m so relieved that there’s at least one boy in there,” Luyendyk Jr. teased. “Oh my gosh, that’s so cool.”

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham, who experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage in May 2020, announced their rainbow pregnancy in December.

“It’s hard to know what to say right now. I’ve been crying on and off for the past 3 months… right now is no different. So so grateful,” Burnham wrote on Instagram at the time.

Burnham has been posting pregnancy updates and snaps of her growing bump on the Instagram account @luyendyendyktwins.

“This week you’re each the size of an avocado and we read that you’ll be able to start hearing us soon!” Burnham shared on Saturday. “ I’ll make sure to talk to you often and fill you in on what’s happening out here, everyday is an adventure let me tell you.”