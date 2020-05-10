Baby BFFs! Andy Cohen says his son and Anderson Coopers will be 'best friends'

Andy Cohen's son, Ben, may only be 15 months old, but his dad's already picked out his social circle.

In a fan Q&A on Instagram Saturday, one follower asked Cohen, 51, if he thought Ben would be "best friends" with Anderson Cooper's son, Wyatt, born on April 27.

The "Watch What Happens Live" host responded on his Instagram story with a photo of himself giving a thumbs up, a clear seal of approval. Both families live in New York City, and it certainly helps that the two dads are close friends.

Cooper, 52, announced the birth of his first son with a sweet Instagram last month, where he shared his gratitude for the surrogate who carried Wyatt and the special meaning behind his son's first and middle names.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"'New life, new hope!'" Cohen commented on post. "Wyatt Cooper, you couldn't have come at a better time! I know a friend who can't wait to meet you!"

The CNN anchor also discussed the role Cohen played in his decision to become a father on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" last week.

“He obviously knew about it well in advance, and he’s been encouraging me all along. I figured if he can do it, that sort of gave me the final push," the journalist said.

It turns out Ben and Wyatt already share something in common: Onesies.

"He’s actually really helped me because my son is entirely wearing hand-me-downs from Andy Cohen’s son," Cooper added.

During Cohen's Q&A, he also revealed some other fun facts about himself. For starters, he called his dating life "nonexistent" and shared that he'd "love to" have more kids.

Andy Cohen told fans he'd "love to" have more kids during an Instagram Q&A.

Andy Cohen owns up to his "nonexistent" dating life in quarantine during an Instagram Q&A.

When one fan asked how he's staying "hopeful" during this challenging time, he had the sweetest response.

Andy Cohen's son, Ben, turned a year old in February. bravoandy / Instagram

Ben, of course!