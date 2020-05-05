Anderson Cooper gushes about 1st weekend with baby Wyatt

Fatherhood certainly agrees with Anderson Cooper!

The CNN anchor, 52, who announced last week that he's the father of a newborn baby boy named Wyatt Morgan Cooper, told Chris Cuomo on Monday that he had a fantastic first weekend with his son.

"It was great. It was awesome," Cooper said while ending his show “Anderson Cooper 360” and handing it off to Cuomo’s “Cuomo Prime Time.”

"I spent the whole weekend just looking at him and burping him and feeding him," the new dad added. "It was great. I was saying during the break, it’s like a little amphibious tree frog on my chest."

That comparison made Cuomo, a father of three, chuckle.

"You will come up with better metaphors for what your son reminds you of than an amphibious tree frog, but you're new to this," Cuomo joked.

"You've got a new baby, and it's a new you, too, and I love watching you laugh and smile," Cuomo continued. "There will be nothing else like it in your life. I love you. Congratulations again. It’s good news. I have to mooch off it."

Cooper was still beaming Monday night when he appeared as a guest on the at-home edition of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"It's astonishing ... I just stare at him and hold him," he told the comedian. "I just can't believe that ... he's gonna depend on me and that he's here. It's just astonishing. I just never dreamed — I mean I've always dreamed about it, but I never thought I would actually be able to do it. It's just been incredible."

Cooper also revealed that Bravo's Andy Cohen, who has a 1-year-old son, Ben, has known for a while about his parenting plans.

"(Andy's) actually really helped me because my son is entirely wearing hand-me-downs from (his) son," he laughed. "I'm inherently cheap. I like a good value."

Cooper said getting the clothes from Cohen made sense because we're in the midst of a pandemic and it was easier than ordering online.

"I wanted my son to be like a Depression-era child who grows up wearing hand-me-down clothes," Cooper said in jest.

"Well, God, I hope he doesn't get an opportunity to," Colbert quipped, alluding to the fragile state of the economy.

Last Thursday, Cooper announced on CNN and social media that he'd welcomed his first child via surrogate. Weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces, Wyatt was born on Monday, April 27.

“It’s been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead," Cooper said in a two-minute segment. "It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we’re also blessed with new life and new love.”