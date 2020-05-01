Anderson Cooper announces birth of baby boy

Anderson Cooper dropped a bombshell on CNN Thursday night, but it wasn’t your typical news story! Instead, the longtime newsman announced he is the proud father of a baby boy.

“It’s been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead. It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness,” he said in a two-minute segment. “Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we’re also blessed with new life and new love.”

CNN's @AndersonCooper is a dad.



"On Monday I became a father. I've never said that out loud and it astonishes me," he said Thursday at the end of the #CNNTownHall.



"I have a son."



Wyatt Morgan Cooper was born on Monday weighing 7 pounds 2 ounces.https://t.co/Gsg9MgwyzM pic.twitter.com/sforNP3sBF — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) May 1, 2020

He said his son, named Wyatt Morgan Cooper, was born on Monday via surrogate at a healthy 7.2 lbs. The baby is named after Cooper’s father, who died when the news anchor was just 10 years old.

“I hope I can be as good a dad as he was,” Cooper, 52, said.

Morgan is a family name, he explained and added he had spotted it on a list of names his parents had considered for him 50 years ago.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child and I am so grateful to all of those who paved the way and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth,” he said. “He is sweet and soft and healthy and I am beyond happy.”

Cooper added he wished his family could meet the new baby.

“I do wish my mom and my dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt but I like to believe that they can see him,” Cooper said, getting emotional. “I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing and watching looking down on us. Happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt and that our family continues in new life and new love.”

Cooper shared sweet photos with the baby on his Instagram, where fans and friends shared their well wishes.

“This warms my heart and I’m so happy for you,” actor Leslie Jordan commented on Cooper’s post. “Sending you both all my love.”

Bravo’s Andy Cohen, who last year also welcomed a baby via surrogate, was quick to congratulate Cooper on Instagram.

“'new life, new hope!’ Wyatt Cooper, you couldn’t have come at a better time! I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you!” the TV host wrote.