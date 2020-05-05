Anderson Cooper plans to co-parent baby Wyatt with his ex

Anderson Cooper plans to co-parent his newborn son, Wyatt, with his ex Benjamin Maisani.

Cooper discussed his child on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Monday night.

The CNN anchor, 52, described what it was like to be in the delivery room with his surrogate, her husband and Maisani.

"Even though (Benjamin and I are) not together anymore but, you know, he's my family and I want him to be Wyatt's family as well," Cooper told Colbert.

Cooper also mentioned how his friend Andy Cohen had been supportive as he prepared for fatherhood.

“He obviously knew about it well in advance and he’s been encouraging me all along. I figured if he can do it, that sort of gave me the final push. … He’s actually really helped me because my son is entirely wearing hand-me-downs from Andy Cohen’s son,” he said.

Last Thursday, Cooper announced on CNN and social media that he'd welcomed his first child, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, three days earlier.

Cooper revealed the inspiration behind his son's first name, which honors the anchor's dad, who died when Cooper was 10 years old. The boy's middle name is a family name that comes from Cooper's mother's side of the family. Cooper's mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, passed away last year.

"I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him," Cooper wrote on the Instagram post announcing Wyatt's birth. "I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues."