America Ferrera is a mom of two!

The “Superstore” actress announced that she and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, welcomed their second child on May 4.

“🌟LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS 🌟arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family,” Ferrera posted on Instagram along with a sweet photo of her newborn daughter’s little hand.

Her husband also posted a message welcoming baby Lucia.

“The most exquisite little creature graced us with her presence on May 4, 2020,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “Please meet the newest member of our family, Lucia Marisol Williams. She came just in time for Mother’s Day. Everyone is healthy and happy!”

Ferrera, seen here with husband Ryan Piers Williams at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party, announced her pregnancy in January. Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Ferrera and Williams also have a son, Sebastian, who was born in May 2018.

The couple isn’t able to throw a baby shower due to the coronavirus pandemic, so instead, they are asking friends to donate to the Yes We Can World Foundation, which helps deliver essential supplies to migrant children on the U.S.-Mexico border.

In an earlier Instagram post, Ferrera reflected on the experience of being pregnant and welcoming a child during the COVID-19 crisis and sent words of encouragement and solidarity to her fellow moms-to-be.

“As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now,” she wrote on Instagram. “And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances. Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power.”

Messages of love and support poured in for Ferrera and Williams when they announced the arrival of Lucia, including notes of congratulations from some fellow celebrities.

“Happy Mother’s Day, my friend ! 💖” Reese Witherspoon commented on Ferrera’s Instagram post.

Mindy Kaling also sent her “love to little Lucia,” and Octavia Spencer wished the actress a happy Mother’s Day.

Congratulations to the new family of four!