'When 2 become 3': America Ferrera announces birth of 1st child

He’s here!

America Ferrera is celebrating the birth of her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams. They're now the proud parents of a baby boy with the most adorable nickname.

“When 2 become 3 ... Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams — aka Baz!” the “Superstore” actress captioned a photo Tuesday of her child's tiny foot. “Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!”

Ferrera, 34, and Williams, 37, announced the pregnancy on New Year’s Eve with a silly post featuring the two of them wearing “2018” glasses and Ferrera showing off a tiny onesie.

“We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!” she captioned the photo.

At her baby shower in April, Ferrera celebrated impending motherhood with what she called her “village of women,” including her "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" co-star Amber Tamblyn.

Ferrera and Williams first met over a decade ago when Williams cast Ferrera in a student film at the University of Southern California. They married in 2011 in Chappaqua, New York.