America Ferrera reveals she's expecting baby No. 2 with adorable family photo

The 'Superstore' actress and her husband shared the happy news on Instagram.
The Eva Longoria Foundation Gala - Arrivals
America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams announced they're expecting their second child.Amanda Edwards / WireImage

By Kerry Breen

America Ferrera's family will be getting a bit bigger in 2020!

The actress shared the news in an adorable photo of herself, her husband Ryan Piers Williams, and their nineteen-month-old son Sebastian on Instagram. In the caption, she revealed the happy news.

"Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!" she wrote. "Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch."

In the photo, Ferrera showed off a visible baby bump, while the family also continued to keep their son Sebastian's face hidden as he looks away from the camera.

Celebrities and fans alike chimed in to celebrate the happy news.

"Congratulations!!!! This is the most exciting news," wrote 'Big Little Lies' star Reese Witherspoon.

'Scandal' actress Kerry Washington jumped in as well, writing, "WOOOOOOOOOO HOOOOOOOOOOO Congrats to you all," finishing her excited comment with a heart-eyed emoji.

On his own Instagram account, Williams also celebrated the family's upcoming arrival by sharing the same photo.

"So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out!" he wrote. "Can’t wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!"

This isn't the first time that the family has made a major announcement on New Year's Eve — on December 31, 2017, Ferrera celebrated that she would have "one more face to kiss" in 2018.

Sebastian, who the couple calls Baz, was born in May of that year.

Ferrera and Williams didn't share any details on when the latest addition to their family is due, only that they would be arriving sometime this year.

Kerry Breen