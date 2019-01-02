Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Bruce Willis' five daughters range in age from 4 to 30, but that difference hasn't diminished their sisterly bond one bit.

A sweet picture shared by oldest daughter Rumer Willis earlier this week shows all five of them enjoying a heartwarming sister moment together.

Rumer, 30, and sisters Tallulah, 24, and Scout, 27, are the "Die Hard" star's three children with ex-wife Demi Moore, and Mabel, 6, and Evelyn, 4, are his daughters with wife Emma Heming.

"The 4 most important beings on this planet and in any year from now to eternity,'' the "Empire" actress wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for making everyday better. For the tears, the belly hurting laughter, the inside jokes, cuddles, Netflix binges, secret language, surprise sleepovers, pushing me to grow, sharing clothes and for all that is to come. You are my best friends for life.

"You make me a better version of myself everyday and I am so excited to embark on another year with you. I couldn't ask for more magical and special souls to do life with. I love you all with every fiber of my being and will be there to protect you day or night forever."

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have been split up since 1998, but they have maintained a close relationship thanks to their children. They came together to celebrate Rumer's 30th birthday in August along with Tallulah and Scout.

Moore has said publicly that she is thankful for her ongoing relationship with Willis, which included a surprise guest appearance on Comedy Central's "Roast of Bruce Willis" last summer.

It's clear that close family bond is shared by all their daughters!