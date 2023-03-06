Al Roker shares sweet throwback pics with son Nick: 'Thanks for being my son'

Al Roker is one lucky dad.

The TODAY weatherman got into the spirit of National Sons Day over the weekend by posting several photos of him with son Nick over the years.

“Just found out it’s #nationalsonday and while it’s still #sunday, I want to wish @nick.roker155 the #bestsonever thanks for being my son,” he captioned the post.

The carousel features a picture of Al with Nick when Nick was a young boy, as well as one with both of them dressed up as characters from Super Mario Bros. There are four other photos of the duo, capturing how Nick has grown over the years.

National Sons Day is neither an accredited nor a legal holiday, which may explain why it’s also celebrated in September, offering yet another time for Al to gush over Nick.

“I am one of the most fortunate fathers in the world to be able to celebrate such a special young man as @nickroker155 on #nationalsonday,” he captioned yet another series of photos on Instagram last September.

Al shares Nick, 20, with his wife, ABC News senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts. They are also parents to Leila, 24, while Al also has daughter Courtney with ex-wife Alice Bell.

He has consistently shared his pride in Nick. In June 2022, he beamed when Nick graduated high school.

“We are so proud of him, all the work he has done, the people who have helped him along the way. … It was a terrific moment,” he said on TODAY.

That followed news in December 2021 that Nick had gotten into a pair of colleges. And once Nick was headed to college, the reality of life without him at home hit his dad.

“I guess this is happening,” Al captioned an Instagram post in August 2022 that featured photos of him and Roberts taking Nick to school and registering for classes.

“Taking the last one to college. So proud of one @nickroker155.”