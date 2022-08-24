IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Welcome to the empty nest club! Al Roker sends his youngest child off to college

The proud father shared nostalgic photos of his son Nick’s first day on campus.
TODAY's Al Roker sent his youngest child, Nick Roker, off to college.Nate Congleton / TODAY
By Elise Solé

TODAY's Al Roker is officially an empty nest parent!

On Wednesday, Al shared photos of his 19-year-old son Nick standing next to the family car packed with dorm room possessions, then arriving at school and registering for classes.

Al also shared a selfie taken with his wife, Deborah Roberts, who is an ABC News senior national affairs correspondent, and their teen on campus.

"I guess this is happening," Al captioned his post. "Taking the last one to college. So proud of one @nickroker155."

In December, Al shared an Instagram video of the moment Nick learned he had been accepted into not one, but two, colleges.

“I got accepted,” said Nick, stunned.

“Are you kidding?” exclaimed Roberts.

“I’m not even kidding,” Nick replied, with his dad cheering, “Way to go, bud. Congratulations!” The family celebrated with high-fives and hugs.

Al and his wife share three children: Nick; Leila, 23; and Courtney, 35. His eldest daughter is from his previous marriage to Alice Bell.

In October, Al noted that the process of touring colleges with Nick was "hard to believe."

"I just ... I don’t know that I’m ready for him to leave yet," he mused, adding, "Time marches on."

