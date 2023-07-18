Al Roker celebrates son Nick's 21st birthday with emotional tribute: 'This young man changed our lives'

Al Roker is reminiscing on oh, how the years have gone by with his son, Nick, who turned 21 on July 18.

The TODAY weatherman posted to Instagram a montage video of his son to the tune of "Oh How the Years Go By" by Vanessa Williams to celebrate his birthday. The pictures included the college student as a baby and toddler all the way up to the young man he is today in solo images and group shots.

"Wow," Al captioned the video. "#andjustlikethat 21 years ago, this young man changed our lives. Nick Roker, I love you and you make me so proud. #happybirthday Nick."

A couple of Al's co-workers, TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and NBC News' Stephanie Ruhle, commented on his post.

"An incredible young man — and he learned from the best," Savannah wrote, adding a heart emoji.

"The best man in the neighborhood!" Ruhle added.

Al has three children: Nick and Leila, whom he shares with wife Deborah Roberts, and Courtney, from his previous marriage to Alice Bell.

Al and Deborah dropped off Nick at college last August. Al celebrated Nick on Instagram the following month.

“I am one of the most fortunate fathers in the world to be able to celebrate such a special young man as @nickroker155 on #nationalsonday,” Al captioned an Instagram carousel on Sept. 29.

Al has been vocal about managing his newfound empty-nester status. Former President Barack Obama, who sent two daughters off to college, gave Al tips on how to best do it in April 2022.

“Well, first tip is you are going to weep copiously when you drop Nick off at college,” Obama said. “But you can’t let him see you cry, so you drop him off and then you quickly leave, and then you cry in the car.”

“Tip No. 2 is you try to bribe them with, like, nice trips,” Obama said. “‘Hey, we’re going to Hawaii, you guys want to come?’ so that they show up.”