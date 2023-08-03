Courtney Roker Laga shares a glimpse of the reality of baby photo shoots

Photo shoots might seem a little sour for Courtney Roker Laga’s daughter, but the results are so sweet.

On Aug. 3, the culinary content master and daughter to our very own Al Roker celebrated daughter Sky’s 1-month birthday with a series of photos on Instagram. The post featured the little lady dressed in a lemon-printed onesie and, at times, appearing a bit dubious over having a camera in her face.

“Our little Sky is 1 month today. Time is flying! She sure loves photo shoots,” Roker Laga captioned the post ending her message with a laughing emoji.

In the first few photos, Sky appears to be holding it together as she lies on a soft throw but by the last picture, she’s in tears.

“Delete that crying pic or Grand Dad Al will be on the way to rock her,” one user replied.

“She’s A Living Doll!!” another remarked. “Absolutely Beautiful!”

“So adorable! Happy 1 month!” another user wished. “The 3rd picture is exactly how I feel when someone mentions my age!!!”

Sky, who was born on July 3, is Al’s first grandchild and has been the object of his affection on Instagram as of late. Earlier this week, he posted a selfie of him cradling Sky as she napped.

“Little Sky drops my #bpm to about 65! #andjustlikethat 2 hours. Gone,” he captioned the post.

At the end of July, the TODAY co-host shared another photo featuring him and Sky. In the photo, he gazes down at the little one as he holds her in his arms.

“I could look into this face all day,” he captioned the post. “But then, little Sky Clara wouldn’t get to eat, so I eventually had to give her back to Mommy and Daddy.”

Roger Laga shares Sky with her husband, Wesley Laga, whom she wed in 2021.