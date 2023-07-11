Al Roker spends the afternoon holding his new granddaughter in precious new photos

Al Roker is very much a proud new grandfather!

The TODAY co-host spent the day on July 11 visiting his daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, son-in-law Wes Laga, and his newborn granddaughter, Sky Clara.

Al took to Instagram to share the happy moment with a photo of himself holding Sky, saying he “held her for about 2 hours and could’nt stop marveling at that #olddads punim.”

Courtney and Wes welcomed baby Sky Clara July 3, with Al saying on TODAY's 3rd Hour that the family “couldn’t be happier.”

“That’s really cute that his first grandchild’s name is Sky,” TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones responded to the news. “How cute is that?”

In March, Courtney posted an Instagram video set to a remix of Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby," announcing that she and Wes were expecting a child.

The caption on the post read: “A new adventure is about to begin,” with a red heart and baby bottle emoji.

“We are extremely excited to welcome a new member into our family and start this next chapter in our lives,” Courtney told TODAY.com at the time.

“We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle.”

A few days after Courtney gave birth to the little one, she and her dad shared some adorable photos of "beautiful" Sky.

“And then this little girl came into my life,” Al wrote in the caption. “Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. You baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back.”

Courtney also showed Sky off to the world with pictures of her daughter snuggled in a blanket, writing that the newborn "made her debut" that Monday at 12:41 p.m.

“I love this little princess,” Al commented.

Deborah Roberts, Al's wife, added, “She is perfection! So absolutely happy for our new addition!” with a purple heart emoji.

Al kept the love and praise going on the new Threads app, dedicating his first post to baby Sky with shots of her giving a slight smile to the camera and of himself holding her.

“My first Thread is my first grandchild, Sky Clara Laga,” he wrote. “My daughter, Courtney and her hubby, Wes have given us such a wonderful gift of the perfect bundle of love.”