Al Roker is a proud Pop-Pop to his new granddaughter.

Al and his daughter Courtney Roker Laga shared some new photos of Courtney's newborn daughter, Sky, and Al could barely contain his joy.

"And then this little girl came into my life," Al wrote in his caption. "Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. You baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back."

Courtney, 36, also shared some photos showing Sky swaddled in a blanket, revealing the little one “made her debut” on Monday, July 3, at 12:41 p.m.

"I love this little princess," Al wrote in the comments.

Al's wife, Deborah Roberts, added, "She is perfection! So absolutely happy for our new addition! 💜."

In March, Courtney announced she was expecting a child with her husband, Wes, in a sweet Instagram video set to the song "Always Be My Baby."

"A new adventure is about to begin ❤️🍼," she captioned the post.

Al commented, "Going for Pop-Pop," and added, "Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys."

In a text message to TODAY.com, Courtney said, “We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle."

Al's co-hosts announced the big news on TODAY on July 4 and pointed out the special connection between Sky's name and her grandpa's standing as America's most beloved weatherman.

“That’s really cute that his first grandchild’s name is Sky,” Sheinelle Jones said. “How cute is that?”