Al Roker's daughter Courtney is married! See the sweet family pics

Courtney Roker has tied the knot!

The older of Al Roker's two daughters married Wesley Laga on Friday as her proud dad savored the moment.

The recipe developer and chef, who announced her engagement last April during the early stages of the pandemic, shared a trio of photos from her special day on Instagram Saturday.

"Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine," Roker wrote in her caption. "I celebrated my love for my husband, and felt the love from everyone. My heart is filled with happiness and filled with joy. And I gotta say my husbands dance moves aint to shabby 😆. Now on to the honeymoon ❤️."

In the first photo, Roker and Laga are beaming as they share their first dance as a married couple. The remaining two snapshots capture behind-the-scenes moments as Roker and Laga pose for family photos with Roker's parents and siblings.

Roker sparkled in a sleeveless white wedding dress with an embroidered floral bodice, matching sheer veil and tulle train. Laga looked dashing in a dark blue suit with a black lapel, matching pocket square, black tie and shiny tie clip. Al's suit almost matched Laga's with a similar navy hue. He added a smart navy tie and a cut white flower in his pocket square. Deborah Roberts also shone in a pop of color with her strapless fuschia gown as well.

The Roker family also celebrated having everyone together in the days leading up to Courtney's wedding. Al shared a photo on InstagramThursday of himself with his wife Deborah, their son Nick, 18, and daughter Leila, 22, along with Courtney.

"Our last #familyphoto with @ouichefroker as a single woman before her wedding to @djweslaga," Al wrote.

He also shared a photo on Thursday of Courtney as a young girl with Al's late parents. Courtney is Al's daughter with his first wife, Alice Bell.

"On this #tbt❤️ I am marveling at fast time flies," he wrote on Instagram. "Seems like yesterday @ouichefroker was this little girl and tomorrow she’s getting married. Al And Isabel Roker would have been so proud of their granddaughter."

Courtney, who is a trained chef and recipe developer for the kitchen appliance company Chefman, shared her anticipation of the big day with a photo of herself with her soon-to-be husband on Instagram Thursday.

"1 more day 👰🏽‍♀️🤵🏻" she wrote.

Al also expressed his joy at having Leila home from France, where she earned her degree from The American University of Paris last month. He shared a happy photo on Wednesday of Leila and Deborah spending some time together.

"My #parisianprincess @cleilapatra is here for @ouichefroker wedding and @debrobertsabc made her some #bananabread," he wrote on Instagram.

They enjoyed a wedding more than a year in the making after Courtney first showed off her engagement ring 14 months ago.

"Life sometimes takes you in a different direction for a reason," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "We should have been in Paris, but with how the world is at the moment, it was placed on hold. Instead, Wes brought Paris to me with the music, lights and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV.

"I said yes to my best friend last night and I am over the moon! Thank you Wes for making me your partner in crime for life. I love you."