News

Who is Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's fiancee?

TODAY

Just who is Meghan Markle, the woman who finally stole the heart of Prince Harry?

The 36-year-old American actress went from being a low-profile star of a cable legal drama, the USA network's "Suits,” to being the most Googled actress of 2016 after news broke that she and the red-haired royal had been secretly dating for months.

ANDREW KELLY / Reuters

The couple dated for more than a year before making their first official appearance together this past September at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Kensington Palace announced the couple's engagement on Monday. The pair plan to get married next spring and will live in London in the palace's Nottingham Cottage.

Markle was born and raised in Los Angeles, where her dad was a Hollywood lighting director and split from Markle's social worker mom when their daughter was 2. But the couple remained close.

"I never saw them fight. We would still take vacations together," Markle told Vanity Fair in the magazine's October cover story. "My dad would come on Sundays to drop me off, and we’d watch 'Jeopardy!' eating dinner on TV trays, the three of us."

Splash News

Markle had made her home in Toronto, where she recently finished her last episode of Suits," but she and Prince Harry met in London through friends in July 2016, according to the same Vanity Fair article.

The pair kept mum about their relationship until Prince Harry issued a rare statement last November to scold the paparazzi for endangering the safety of his girlfriend and blasting coverage he described as having "racial undertones." Markle's father is white and her mother is black.

Prince Harry, 33 also took aim at the "outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments."

Markle has written and spoken often about being biracial.

"While my mixed heritage may have created a grey area surrounding my self-identification, keeping me with a foot on both sides of the fence, I have come to embrace that,” Markle wrote in an Elle UK essay last December.

“To say who I am, to share where I’m from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman.”

George Pimentel / Getty Images

Despite all the attention on her personal life, Markle has tried to keep focused on her work.

"We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception,” Markle told Vanity Fair in September. “Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, while attending a wheelchair tennis match during the Invictus Games held in September in Toronto.

One area of interest Markle shares with her prince is philanthropy. The Northwestern University graduate is an advocate for United Nations Women and taken numerous humanitarian trips to Rwanda and other nations on behalf of charities that help children and women's health.

Markle also is a “global ambassador” for the organization World Vision, and recently penned an essay about menstruation for Time magazine, speaking out against the shame many young women in developing countries feel because of a lack of education, sanitation and related supplies.

Markle also ran a lifestyle blog for three years called The Tig, which covered food, fashion and travel until it shut down this past April.

Markle's wedding will be the first time an American has married a British royal since King Edward VIII abdicated the throne in December 1936 to marry Wallis Simpson, a twice-divorced socialite.

But her nationality isn't the only thing Markle shares with Simpson: Markle was previously married to American film producer Trevor Engelson for nearly two years. They divorced in 2013.

Follow Eun Kyung Kim on Twitter or Facebook.

  • Slideshow Photos

    Getty Images, FilmMagic

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    See how "Suits" star (and Prince Harry's fiancee) Meghan Markle's fashion evolved from California teenager to Hollywood royalty.

  • Image:

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    See how "Suits" star and UN ambassador (and Prince Harry's fiancee) Meghan Markle's fashion has changed through the years.

    AP

  • See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    1999

    Meghan Markle grew up in Los Angeles, California. She attended Immaculate Heart High School, an all-girls preparatory school, and graduated in 1999.   

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Kari Feinstein Pre-Emmy Style Lounge - Day Two

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    September 2005

    After graduating from Northwestern and cutting her teeth as an actress in Hollywood, Markle stopped by a pre-Emmy event and posed for photographers wearing bootcut jeans and a baseball cap. 

    WireImage
  • Primary Action 2007 Golden Globe Suites - Day 3

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    January 2007

    The actress attended an ABS event in 2007 wearing a black mini dress with long, billowing sleeves. She paired the look with two-toned silver-and-black pumps. 

    Getty Images
  • Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards Dinner Honoring Ryan Kavanaugh - Red Carpet

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    October 2011

    Markle attended an Anti-Defamation League event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel wearing a chic black cocktail dress with a subtle peplum detail at the waist. She styled her hair in a smooth, blown-out style with a middle part. 

    WireImage
  • HBO Luxury Lounge Featuring L'Oreal Paris And New Era Cap - Day 1

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    January 2012

    The star stopped by a L'Oreal event in 2012 wearing a white ruched mini dress and an oversized blazer cuffed at the wrist. She paired the "girl-on-the-go" outfit with black flats and a crossbody bag for the ultimate mix of style and comfort. 

    WireImage
  • USA Network Upfront 2012 - After Party

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    May 2012

    Markle attended USA Network's upfront after-party in New York. The "Suits" star celebrated the show's second season in a silky champagne camisole and ruched brown skirt. She added nude sandals and delicate necklaces to complete the ensemble. 

    Getty Images
  • TV Guide Magazine Annual Hot List Party - Arrivals

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    November 2012

    In November 2012, Markle posed for photographers in a figure-hugging, color-blocked cocktail dress. She paired the bold silhouette with simple black pumps. 

    WireImage
  • GQ Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    November 2012

    The same month, Markle attended the GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles, California. Her drop-waist dress was almost a nod to the '20s and the pleated skirt added a vintage element to the look. She added gold accessories and a box clutch as finishing touches. 

    FilmMagic
  • InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globe Party

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    January 2013

    The actress stepped out in a sophisticated black sheath dress for the Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globe party in 2013. She pulled her hair up into a fuss-free style to showcase the shimmering fabric. She added simple accessories like black pumps for a classic element. 

    FilmMagic
  • The Paley Center ForMedia Presents An Evening With "Suits"

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    January 2013

    Later that month, she joined the cast of "Suits" for an event at The Paley Center. She wore a teal-and-black pussybow blouse with a tailored black pencil skirt — a look her lawyer character, Rachel Zane, would certainly wear! 

    FilmMagic
  • ELLE's 2nd Annual Women In TV Event

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    January 2013

    Markle attended ELLE's 2nd Annual Women in TV event in January 2013 wearing a gorgeous berry-hued dress. The pleated detailing at the bust added an elegant touch to the form-fitting silhouette. 

    FilmMagic
  • Entertainment Weekly Screen Actors Guild Awards Pre-Party - Arrivals

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    January 2013

    That same month, the star attended a pre-Screen Actors Guild Awards party at the Chateau Marmont. She chose a strapless gown for the event. The style's ombre pattern added a bit of bohemian flair to the look. 

    FilmMagic
  • USA Network 2013 Upfront Event

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    May 2013

    At the USA Network upfront event in New York, Markle chose an embellished blue-and-white shift dress. She accessorized the classic style with a few bangles and platform pumps. 

    FilmMagic
  • Tracy Reese - Front Row & Backstage - Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    September 2013

    The actress attended the Tracy Reese fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2013. Sitting front row, the star wore a vibrant floral print dress and black heels. 

    WireImage
  • 51st New York Film Festival - Gala Tribute To Cate Blanchett - Inside Arrivals

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    October 2013

    Markle attended the New York Film Festival in October 2013. She wore an olive green dress with black panels at the waist and mock turtleneck collar. She wore her hair up to show off the full ensemble and added a pair of black caged sandals for a touch of edge. 

    WireImage
  • American Ballet Theatre 2013 Opening Night Fall Gala

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    October 2013

    The star chose a shimmering, silk dress for opening night at the American Ballet Theatre. The one-shoulder style featured a large bow detail. The star kept the rest of the look streamlined with a delicate gold clutch and nude heels. 

    WireImage
  • London Global Gift Gala - Arrivals

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    November 2013

    Markle attended an event in London wearing a black strapless cocktail dress. The design featured ruched details throughout the bodice and skirt that gathered into a subtle slit at the knee. She wore her hair in a side-swept style and added a pair of chandelier earrings for a glamorous touch. 

    WireImage
  • 3rd Annual NFL Characters Unite

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    January 2014

    Markle opted for a figure-hugging patterned dress to celebrate the 3rd Annual NFL Characters Unite event. She wore her hair in a straight style to complete the sleek look. 

    Getty Images
  • Marc Jacobs Daisy Chain Tweet Pop Up Shop Partyy - Fall 2014 Mercedes - Benz Fashion Week

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    February 2014

    The star kept it casual for an event celebrating Marc Jacobs in February 2014. She paired a collared shirt and army green sweater with leather leggings and black pumps for the ultimate day-to-night look.

     

    Getty Images
  • Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 08, 2014

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    February 2014

    The actress attended New York Fashion Week and rocked an embellished motorcycle jacket. The gold-studded, eye-catching piece was paired with a white dress and silver stilettos. Her loose, piece-y updo added to the effortlessly cool vibe.

    GC Images
  • 2014 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfronts

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    May 2014

    Markle attended the NBCUniversal cable upfront in New York in May 2014 wearing an angelic white shift dress. She added a box clutch and suede booties to complete the look.

     

    FilmMagic
  • Peter Som - Front Row & Backstage - MADE Fashion Week Spring 2015

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    September 2014

    In September 2014, Markle attended a Peter Som fashion show wearing a chic crop top-and-skirt combo. The striped shirt added a geometric element to the flowy tea-length skirt and feminine heels.

    WireImage
  • Hudson's Bay And The Isabella Blow Foundation Present Fashion Blows

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    October 2014

    In October 2014, the actress attended a charity event in Toronto wearing a burgundy gown with mesh paneling at the bust. She added a motorcycle jacket worn in a casual, on-the-shoulder style to add a bit of edge to the glamorous look.

    WireImage
  • Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    October 2014

    Later the same month, Markle attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation benefit in New York. She wore a beautiful teal gown with a structured neckline and figure-hugging silhouette. She added a simple gold bangle and pulled her hair back into a sweet chignon.

    FilmMagic
  • World MasterCard Fashion Week Fall 2015 Collections - Day 3 Atmosphere

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    March 2015

    The star looked white hot for a Fashion Week event in Toronto in March 2015. She wore a white crop top and fitted white pencil skirt to the event and topped it off with a chic white leather jacket.

    Getty Images
  • 2015 NBC New York Summer Press Day

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    June 2015

    The "Suits" star showed just how to rock high-waisted pants in this monochromatic look from Misha Nonoo. She chose the wide-leg, paper bag-style trousers and a white short-sleeved top with mesh detailing for an NBC press event in June 2015. She added delicate gold rings and a bracelet as the only simple accents to the look and wore her hair in effortless, beachy waves.

    FilmMagic
  • AOL Build Presents "Suits"

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    March 2016

    The actress went for a different vibe with this monochromatic style for an appearance at AOL Studios. The star looked chic in a black Theory blazer with subtle peplum pleating at the waist and leather Helmut Lang leggings. She added nude, ankle-wrapped heels from Aquzzura and added a bold red lip for a pop of color. 

    WireImage
  • BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - March 18, 2016

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    March 2016

    En route to an appearance on TODAY, Markle rocked an incredible linen short suit. She paired the power pieces with a silky white button-down and a berry-colored bag, and styled her hair in elegant, side-swept waves. 

    Getty Images
  • BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - March 18, 2016

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    March 2016

    Markle bundled up before leaving the TODAY studio later the same day. She opted for a navy Wolford turtleneck and navy Veronica Beard skirt with gold button detailing. She added the same berry Marc Jacobs bag and topped the look off with a chic trench-style coat and leopard pumps. 

    Getty Images
  • Roland Mouret Visits The Room At Hudson's Bay Queen Street

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    April 2016

    The actress attended a private dinner for designer Roland Mouret in Toronto, Canada. She wore a cranberry-colored dress by the designer with an elegant, off-the-shoulder style. She paired the look with Gianvito Rossi heels and an embellished clutch. 

    WireImage
  • Meghan Markle in fashion campaign for Reitmans

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    October 2016

    The actress modeled her collection with Canadian retailer Reitmans in October 2016. The streamlined black turtleneck and leather pencil skirt were just a few of the sophisticated separates she designed for the brand. 

    Splash News/Reitmans
  • Day 1: Invictus Games Toronto 2017

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    September 2017

    Markle chose a monochromatic outfit as she showed her support for Prince Harry at the Invictus Games. 

    WireImage
  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

    See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    September 2017

    Markle sported an oversized white button up, ripped jeans and brown leather flats for her second day at the Invictus Games. The put-together look included a large tote that matched her shoes.

    Getty Images

  • See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years

    of

    November 2017

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose at Kensington Palace in London after announcing their engagement. Along with a big smile, she wore a white coat by Canadian label Line over a green dress and nude heels. Her ring featured one stone from Botswana and the other two stones from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

    AP

More: News News Royals

TOP