Who is Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's fiancee?

Just who is Meghan Markle, the woman who finally stole the heart of Prince Harry?
The 36-year-old American actress went from being a low-profile star of a cable legal drama, the USA network's "Suits,” to being the most Googled actress of 2016 after news broke that she and the red-haired royal had been secretly dating for months.
The couple dated for more than a year before making their first official appearance together this past September at the Invictus Games in Toronto.
Kensington Palace announced the couple's engagement on Monday. The pair plan to get married next spring and will live in London in the palace's Nottingham Cottage.
Markle was born and raised in Los Angeles, where her dad was a Hollywood lighting director and split from Markle's social worker mom when their daughter was 2. But the couple remained close.
"I never saw them fight. We would still take vacations together," Markle told Vanity Fair in the magazine's October cover story. "My dad would come on Sundays to drop me off, and we’d watch 'Jeopardy!' eating dinner on TV trays, the three of us."
Markle had made her home in Toronto, where she recently finished her last episode of “Suits," but she and Prince Harry met in London through friends in July 2016, according to the same Vanity Fair article.
The pair kept mum about their relationship until Prince Harry issued a rare statement last November to scold the paparazzi for endangering the safety of his girlfriend and blasting coverage he described as having "racial undertones." Markle's father is white and her mother is black.
Prince Harry, 33 also took aim at the "outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments."
Markle has written and spoken often about being biracial.
"While my mixed heritage may have created a grey area surrounding my self-identification, keeping me with a foot on both sides of the fence, I have come to embrace that,” Markle wrote in an Elle UK essay last December.
“To say who I am, to share where I’m from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman.”
Despite all the attention on her personal life, Markle has tried to keep focused on her work.
"We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception,” Markle told Vanity Fair in September. “Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."
One area of interest Markle shares with her prince is philanthropy. The Northwestern University graduate is an advocate for United Nations Women and taken numerous humanitarian trips to Rwanda and other nations on behalf of charities that help children and women's health.
Markle also is a “global ambassador” for the organization World Vision, and recently penned an essay about menstruation for Time magazine, speaking out against the shame many young women in developing countries feel because of a lack of education, sanitation and related supplies.
Markle also ran a lifestyle blog for three years called The Tig, which covered food, fashion and travel until it shut down this past April.
Markle's wedding will be the first time an American has married a British royal since King Edward VIII abdicated the throne in December 1936 to marry Wallis Simpson, a twice-divorced socialite.
But her nationality isn't the only thing Markle shares with Simpson: Markle was previously married to American film producer Trevor Engelson for nearly two years. They divorced in 2013.
See Meghan Markle's style evolution through the years
See how "Suits" star (and Prince Harry's fiancee) Meghan Markle's fashion evolved from California teenager to Hollywood royalty.
1999
Meghan Markle grew up in Los Angeles, California. She attended Immaculate Heart High School, an all-girls preparatory school, and graduated in 1999.Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
September 2005
After graduating from Northwestern and cutting her teeth as an actress in Hollywood, Markle stopped by a pre-Emmy event and posed for photographers wearing bootcut jeans and a baseball cap.WireImage
January 2007
The actress attended an ABS event in 2007 wearing a black mini dress with long, billowing sleeves. She paired the look with two-toned silver-and-black pumps.Getty Images
October 2011
Markle attended an Anti-Defamation League event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel wearing a chic black cocktail dress with a subtle peplum detail at the waist. She styled her hair in a smooth, blown-out style with a middle part.WireImage
January 2012
The star stopped by a L'Oreal event in 2012 wearing a white ruched mini dress and an oversized blazer cuffed at the wrist. She paired the "girl-on-the-go" outfit with black flats and a crossbody bag for the ultimate mix of style and comfort.WireImage
May 2012
Markle attended USA Network's upfront after-party in New York. The "Suits" star celebrated the show's second season in a silky champagne camisole and ruched brown skirt. She added nude sandals and delicate necklaces to complete the ensemble.Getty Images
November 2012
In November 2012, Markle posed for photographers in a figure-hugging, color-blocked cocktail dress. She paired the bold silhouette with simple black pumps.WireImage
November 2012
The same month, Markle attended the GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles, California. Her drop-waist dress was almost a nod to the '20s and the pleated skirt added a vintage element to the look. She added gold accessories and a box clutch as finishing touches.FilmMagic
January 2013
The actress stepped out in a sophisticated black sheath dress for the Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globe party in 2013. She pulled her hair up into a fuss-free style to showcase the shimmering fabric. She added simple accessories like black pumps for a classic element.FilmMagic
January 2013
Later that month, she joined the cast of "Suits" for an event at The Paley Center. She wore a teal-and-black pussybow blouse with a tailored black pencil skirt — a look her lawyer character, Rachel Zane, would certainly wear!FilmMagic
January 2013
Markle attended ELLE's 2nd Annual Women in TV event in January 2013 wearing a gorgeous berry-hued dress. The pleated detailing at the bust added an elegant touch to the form-fitting silhouette.FilmMagic
January 2013
That same month, the star attended a pre-Screen Actors Guild Awards party at the Chateau Marmont. She chose a strapless gown for the event. The style's ombre pattern added a bit of bohemian flair to the look.FilmMagic
May 2013
At the USA Network upfront event in New York, Markle chose an embellished blue-and-white shift dress. She accessorized the classic style with a few bangles and platform pumps.FilmMagic
September 2013
The actress attended the Tracy Reese fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2013. Sitting front row, the star wore a vibrant floral print dress and black heels.WireImage
October 2013
Markle attended the New York Film Festival in October 2013. She wore an olive green dress with black panels at the waist and mock turtleneck collar. She wore her hair up to show off the full ensemble and added a pair of black caged sandals for a touch of edge.WireImage
October 2013
The star chose a shimmering, silk dress for opening night at the American Ballet Theatre. The one-shoulder style featured a large bow detail. The star kept the rest of the look streamlined with a delicate gold clutch and nude heels.WireImage
November 2013
Markle attended an event in London wearing a black strapless cocktail dress. The design featured ruched details throughout the bodice and skirt that gathered into a subtle slit at the knee. She wore her hair in a side-swept style and added a pair of chandelier earrings for a glamorous touch.WireImage
January 2014
Markle opted for a figure-hugging patterned dress to celebrate the 3rd Annual NFL Characters Unite event. She wore her hair in a straight style to complete the sleek look.Getty Images
February 2014
The star kept it casual for an event celebrating Marc Jacobs in February 2014. She paired a collared shirt and army green sweater with leather leggings and black pumps for the ultimate day-to-night look.Getty Images
February 2014
The actress attended New York Fashion Week and rocked an embellished motorcycle jacket. The gold-studded, eye-catching piece was paired with a white dress and silver stilettos. Her loose, piece-y updo added to the effortlessly cool vibe.GC Images
May 2014
Markle attended the NBCUniversal cable upfront in New York in May 2014 wearing an angelic white shift dress. She added a box clutch and suede booties to complete the look.FilmMagic
September 2014
In September 2014, Markle attended a Peter Som fashion show wearing a chic crop top-and-skirt combo. The striped shirt added a geometric element to the flowy tea-length skirt and feminine heels.WireImage
October 2014
In October 2014, the actress attended a charity event in Toronto wearing a burgundy gown with mesh paneling at the bust. She added a motorcycle jacket worn in a casual, on-the-shoulder style to add a bit of edge to the glamorous look.WireImage
October 2014
Later the same month, Markle attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation benefit in New York. She wore a beautiful teal gown with a structured neckline and figure-hugging silhouette. She added a simple gold bangle and pulled her hair back into a sweet chignon.FilmMagic
March 2015
The star looked white hot for a Fashion Week event in Toronto in March 2015. She wore a white crop top and fitted white pencil skirt to the event and topped it off with a chic white leather jacket.Getty Images
June 2015
The "Suits" star showed just how to rock high-waisted pants in this monochromatic look from Misha Nonoo. She chose the wide-leg, paper bag-style trousers and a white short-sleeved top with mesh detailing for an NBC press event in June 2015. She added delicate gold rings and a bracelet as the only simple accents to the look and wore her hair in effortless, beachy waves.FilmMagic
March 2016
The actress went for a different vibe with this monochromatic style for an appearance at AOL Studios. The star looked chic in a black Theory blazer with subtle peplum pleating at the waist and leather Helmut Lang leggings. She added nude, ankle-wrapped heels from Aquzzura and added a bold red lip for a pop of color.WireImage
March 2016
En route to an appearance on TODAY, Markle rocked an incredible linen short suit. She paired the power pieces with a silky white button-down and a berry-colored bag, and styled her hair in elegant, side-swept waves.Getty Images
March 2016
Markle bundled up before leaving the TODAY studio later the same day. She opted for a navy Wolford turtleneck and navy Veronica Beard skirt with gold button detailing. She added the same berry Marc Jacobs bag and topped the look off with a chic trench-style coat and leopard pumps.Getty Images
April 2016
The actress attended a private dinner for designer Roland Mouret in Toronto, Canada. She wore a cranberry-colored dress by the designer with an elegant, off-the-shoulder style. She paired the look with Gianvito Rossi heels and an embellished clutch.WireImage
October 2016
The actress modeled her collection with Canadian retailer Reitmans in October 2016. The streamlined black turtleneck and leather pencil skirt were just a few of the sophisticated separates she designed for the brand.Splash News/Reitmans
September 2017
Markle chose a monochromatic outfit as she showed her support for Prince Harry at the Invictus Games.WireImage
September 2017
Markle sported an oversized white button up, ripped jeans and brown leather flats for her second day at the Invictus Games. The put-together look included a large tote that matched her shoes.Getty Images
November 2017
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose at Kensington Palace in London after announcing their engagement. Along with a big smile, she wore a white coat by Canadian label Line over a green dress and nude heels. Her ring featured one stone from Botswana and the other two stones from Princess Diana’s personal collection.AP