WWE superstar Sonya Deville is known for her flashy style and dramatic storylines in the ring — and for breaking down barriers.

The New Jersey-born wrestler is the first openly gay female wrestler in the WWE, and since 2015, has been balancing her on-stage exploits with advocacy. This weekend, the 28-year-old will appear in WWE’s “Money in the Bank” event on Peacock, available to stream on July 2.

Sonya Deville attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. Arturo Holmes / WireImage

Deville, whose real name is Daria Rae Berenato, came out on television in 2015. At the time, she was featured on the reality show "Tough Enough," and when an interviewer asked her about her relationship, she said she "had a girlfriend."

"The first question I was asked was 'Are you currently in a relationship?' and so I was just like, either I lie on national television and that's a whole other thing, or I tell the truth," Deville told TODAY in a Zoom interview in late June. "So I just told the truth, and that was my coming out."

Shortly after her time on "Tough Enough," Deville joined WWE. There, she says she was met with a "predominantly positive" response from fans.

"I would say it's like, 90% love, 10% hate, and when I do get the hate, I just feel bad for people that are still in a state of mind of not being able to ... accept the people around them for who they love," said Deville. "The good, the bad, and the ugly, my fans have kind of been through it all with me."

Deville, who in 2021 began walking into the ring to the original entrance song “Pride Fighter,” said she wants to use her platform to show LGTBQ+ fans that there is always a space for them in the field of wrestling.

"Every year, as I become more and more comfortable ... it brings something different along with it," Deville said. "I just look back at my life seven years ago, before I came out in WWE, and how much I was hiding, how much less comfortable I was with who I am. I look at that girl, that version of me, and I'm like, if I can be the voice and representation for the community, for that young (person), whoever is going through a similar experience but can see me on WWE doing my thing and being out and being open and being free ... I just want to be that kind of open, positive representation I wish I had back when I was not out yet."

While there have been other out wrestlers and WWE legends in the past, Deville said that there is a "weight on her shoulders" as she carries the pressure of being the first openly gay female WWE wrestler. She said that she finds herself wanting to "represent the community properly" and be a resource for those in need.

"Tons of people DM me ... and tell me their story," she said. "I just try to take the time to answer as many of those as I can. I'm no expert, and I don't have all the answers, and I'm very aware that everyone's circumstance ... is so unique, and everyone's going to have their own path and their own journey ... So I just try to just help and kind of be that visual aid for someone that might be looking to do what I did."

Deville is also public about her relationship with girlfriend Toni Cassano, a model and fitness enthusiast. Cassano is not the woman Deville was dating when she shared her sexuality on "Tough Enough."

"I always want to make sure that (Cassano) is comfortable and OK with being on the red carpets, in front of the cameras, in front of the paparazzi ... So we've had that conversation," Deville said. "We're on the same page, so it works out. We get to share our fitness journey and everything that we have going on together, so it's been really fun."

In June, Deville and Cassano celebrated together at the Pride parade in Los Angeles. Deville said that the celebratory event was her first time at L.A. Pride, though she's gone to similar events in other cities.

As a former Los Angeles resident, she said attending the parade with Cassano on a WWE vehicle was sheer joy.

"When I lived (in L.A.), I wasn't comfortable going to something like that," Deville said. "So to be out and open and be there with WWE, representing WWE, as an out female performer, was pretty cool ... It ended up being awesome."

To celebrate LGBTQ pride, TODAY is sharing this community’s history, pain, joy and what’s next for the movement. We will be publishing personal essays, stories, videos and features throughout the entire month of June.

Related: