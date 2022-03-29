IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Carbonara, gnocchi and alla vodka: Easy restaurant-quality pastas you can make at home

  • Now Playing

    Bianca Belair sizes up the competition heading into WrestleMania 38

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Bridgerton’ star Simone Ashley reveals favorite scene with Jonathan Bailey

    06:01

  • ‘Starstruck’ star Rose Matafeo brings more romantic comedy in season 2

    06:25

  • ‘Our Flag Means Death’ star Rhys Darby on teaming up with Taika Waititi

    06:47

  • Preview this year’s Oscar nominations and categories

    49:58

  • ‘Dune’ cinematographer explains the use of light in the sci-fi fan favorite

    04:25

  • Nominees who could make history at the 2022 Oscars

    05:29

  • ‘The Power of the Dog’ production designer takes us through crafting the set

    03:51

  • ‘West Side Story’ costume designer reveals deeper meaning behind the wardrobe

    05:03

  • ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ makeup designer on transforming Jessica Chastain

    05:12

  • ‘Cyrano’ star Haley Bennett describes modernizing Roxanne

    04:52

  • Josh Peck gets candid about weight loss, addiction and happiness

    09:10

  • Leighton Meester on the twists and turns in her thriller ‘The Weekend Away’

    03:52

  • ‘The Gilded Age’ star Denée Benton’s deep connection to her character

    05:19

  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast on the joy of playing their characters

    06:53

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Niles Fitch reflects on playing teenage Randall Pearson

    07:08

  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast discuss the evolution of their characters

    04:45

  • Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson on potential ‘Law & Order’ guest stars

    01:11

  • Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni talk Benson and Stabler’s feelings

    04:58

  • Anna Chlumsky on ‘Inventing Anna’ and why Anna Delvey’s story captivated America

    05:35

TODAY

Bianca Belair sizes up the competition heading into WrestleMania 38

05:46

WWE superstar Bianca Belair reflects on her win at last year’s WrestleMania main event and previews what audiences can expect at this year’s event on April 2 and 3.March 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Bianca Belair sizes up the competition heading into WrestleMania 38

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Bridgerton’ star Simone Ashley reveals favorite scene with Jonathan Bailey

    06:01

  • ‘Starstruck’ star Rose Matafeo brings more romantic comedy in season 2

    06:25

  • ‘Our Flag Means Death’ star Rhys Darby on teaming up with Taika Waititi

    06:47

  • Preview this year’s Oscar nominations and categories

    49:58

  • ‘Dune’ cinematographer explains the use of light in the sci-fi fan favorite

    04:25

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All