The Undertaker to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker is set to be the first inductee into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame. The WWE legend said his 89-year-old mom does not have to worry about him “getting hurt in the right anymore” now that he will be a Hall of Famer.Feb. 19, 2022
