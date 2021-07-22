See Simone Biles practice historic move that could be 5th skill named after her

Simone Biles is getting ready to go for the gold.

The gymnast pulled off a historic move while practicing for the Olympics, and a video of the amazing moment is simply breathtaking.

In the short clip, posted to the NBC Olympics Instagram page on Thursday, the 24-year-old captivates onlookers as she attempts the Yurchenko double pike vault.

The move requires a gymnast to perform a backflip off the vault, then complete two full rotations in a pike position before landing. In other words, it's insanely tricky.

"@simonebiles just casually bringing her Yurchenko double pike vault to podium training!" the caption of the Instagram post read.

Simone Biles was her usual great self during podium training. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

After nailing the move, Biles posted a photo of herself sticking her tongue out for the camera in her Instagram stories and wrote, "Finished podium training — feeling pretty good!!!"

A cheeky end to the gymnast's practice. simonebiles/Instagram

The Olympian made history in May when she successfully landed the move on the vault during the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis. Before then, no other woman had ever performed the move in competition.

If Biles successfully lands the move during the Olympics it will be named after her, making it the fifth skill associated with her.

The gymnast's coach Laurent Landi recently hinted that Biles might not actually attempt the move at the Games, as reported by NBC Olympics.

"If she really wants to do it, she’s going to have to beg me,” Landi said during an interview with On Her Turf. “People seem to forget that it’s a very, very dangerous skill. ... Just to have glory and being (in) the Code of Points, it’s not enough.”

But after watching Biles during her latest training session, it looks like she's feeling pretty confident.

Biles is one of six gymnasts making up the U.S. women's gymnastics team. She's joined by MyKayla Skinner, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey and Grace McCallum.

The team opted out of staying in Tokyo’s Olympic Village and will be staying at a nearby hotel instead.

The team's alternate Kara Eaker recently tested positive for COVID-19 and both she and her fellow alternate Leanne Wong were placed in quarantine.

Related: