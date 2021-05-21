Watch Simone Biles pull off a move no woman has done in a gymnastics competition

Simone Biles continues to bring her A-game!

The 24-year-old gymnast is seen in a new video landing the Yurchenko double pike on the vault — a move no woman has performed in competition before, according to NBC Sports. The moment was captured on camera during podium training for Saturday's U.S. Classic, which marks Biles' first return to competition in 18 months.

In the video, Biles backflips off the vault and completes two full rotations in a pike position before a near-perfect landing.

Simone Biles just landed her Yurchenko double pike in podium training and we are SPEECHLESS. 😮 #USClassic@Simone_Biles @OnHerTurf pic.twitter.com/S9YsasXoXu — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) May 21, 2021

Biles told reporters on a call after the training that she gave herself a pep talk before she showed off her new move in front of cameras.

"I was like, 'It's OK, I’ve done this so many times, I’ve been doing this for months now,'" she said, according to NBC Sports.

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

Biles added that after practicing the vault twice Friday, she feels "really good going into tomorrow" at competition.

She previously hinted she was practicing the Yurchenko double pike in a Twitter video in February 2020:

Fans on Friday were excited to see Biles show off her new move, which she has said she will use in competition before the Tokyo Olympics.

"When it comes to body mechanics, this woman is just shy of super when it comes to us mere mortals. Throw out the record books," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"I did that when a car hit me while riding a bike. Did not stick the landing, tho," another fan joked on Twitter.

Biles will compete in the second session of the U.S. Classic, which will air Saturday on NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET.

Related: