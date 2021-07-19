Member of US women's gymnastics team tests positive for COVID-19

A member of the U.S. women's gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, just four days ahead of the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics, according to Olympic officials.

The gymnast, who has not been identified, tested positive while training in Narita, 35 miles away from Tokyo. The athlete is between 10 and 19 years old and is an alternate on the team, according to city and Olympic officials. She was quarantined at a hotel in Japan.

"The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority," the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in a statement. "We can confirm that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19. In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time."

USA Gymnastics said the athlete received the positive test on Sunday. She and another athlete "would be subject to additional quarantine restrictions," while on Monday the rest of the team moved to new lodging and a new training facility to continue preparing for the games.

"The entire delegation continues to be vigilant and will maintain strict protocols while they are in Tokyo," USA Gymnastics said in a statement Monday.

The gold medal favorites, led by Biles, arrived in Japan on Thursday. The positive test was confirmed on Monday.

Another member of the team was listed as a "close contact" of the gymnast who tested positive and has been placed "on standby" until a negative test was confirmed, city officials said.

The latest positive test comes after teen tennis star Coco Gauff tested positive for COVID-19 and will not participate in the Olympics.

Two South African athletes and another athlete have also tested positive in the athletes' village, while six athletes from Britain are self-isolating and confined to their rooms after coming into contact with a person who tested positive.