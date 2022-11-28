William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are coming to the United States for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton will be traveling to Boston this week, marking their first trip to the U.S. since 2014, and their first trip overseas with their new titles.

The royals are heading to the U.S. for what Kensington Palace staffers are calling their "Super Bowl moment," per People, and culminating in the awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, an initiative William founded in 2019 to solve the world's greatest environmental problems.

Camilla, queen consort, Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the Ceremonial Welcome by The King and The Queen Consort on November 22, 2022 in London, England. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Here's what we know about their trip

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, William and Kate will be welcomed in Boston at a City Hall ceremony with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Caroline Kennedy, currently the U.S. Ambassador to Australia.

The next day, the pair will tour a nonprofit organization and a startup incubator in the Boston area.

The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony will be Friday's main event, which will be held at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, close to the city's famed Fenway Park.

The ceremony will award five recipients with about $1.2 million grants to help build their solutions to repair the planet by 2030. William has said former President John F. Kennedy's 1962 Moonshot speech and goal of landing a man on the moon within 10 years served as inspiration for the prize.

Billie Eilish, Rami Malek, Daniel Dae Kim and Shailene Woodley will be among the performers and presenters at the ceremony.

The last time William and Kate were in the U.S. was for a three-day trip in New York City. Among the trip's highlights? Shaking hands with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at a Brooklyn Nets game.

NBC Senior International Correspondent Keir Simmons said on TODAY there is "not a chance" William will run into his brother, Prince Harry, while in America.

Earlier this year, the brothers reunited for several events to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8, but have not been seen together since.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to California in March 2020, and purchased a home near Santa Barbara later that same year.

The couple will be on the East Coast just days after William and Kate, as they are set to receive the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award in New York City on Dec. 6.