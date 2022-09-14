Prince William and Prince Harry reunite to walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Prince William and Prince Harry once again came together to honor their beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex joined their father, King Charles III, as they made the 38-minute walk behind the queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Sept. 14.

The iconic Big Ben tolled at one-minute intervals during the procession as huge crowds watched solemnly while Harry and William walked together behind their grandmother's coffin. It echoed the walk they made as children 25 years ago when they followed the funeral procession of their mother, Princess Diana.

(Back row) Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Vice Admiral, Sir Timothy Lawrence (front row) King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Andrew, Duke of York walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images

Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, as well as vice admiral sir Tim Laurence and the queen’s cousin, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, and the queen’s nephew David Linley, Earl of Snowdon, were also part of the procession.

Hundreds of military members also were present to escort the coffin on its journey to Westminster Hall. No music will accompany the procession, and flights into London's Heathrow Airport were paused to ensure silence over central London. Procession guns will be fired in Hyde Park, one round every minute for 38 minutes.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Working members of the royal family wore their military uniform, while Prince Harry and the Duke of York wore suits.

A spokesperson for Harry had previously said in a statement to NBC News that he would be wearing a morning suit throughout the events honoring his grandmother.

"His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the spokesperson stated.

Prince William and Prince Harry's appearance behind their grandmother's coffin mirrored a similar procession after the death of their mother, Princess Diana. They were accompanied by Prince Philip, Earl Spencer, and Prince Charles. Anwar Hussein / WireImage

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, traveled by car along with Camilla, the queen consort, Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The Westminster Hall service will last approximately 20 minutes and be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby accompanied by the Dean of Westminster David Hoyle. Members of the royal family who were not part of the outside procession will also be present.

The longest-reigning British monarch died Sept. 8. She was 96 years old. The country has been in a period of mourning since her death, with King Charles officially taking over the throne.

William and Harry publicly reunited for the first time since their grandmother's death on Sept. 10, when they were joined by their wives to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle. The last time they were seen together publicly was the funeral for their grandfather, Prince Philip, who died last year.

A spokesperson for Prince William told TODAY: “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier.”

From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Kirsty O'Connor / AP

Charles and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew — have previously followed their late mother’s coffin during a procession through Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sept. 12.

That same day, Harry released a statement on his and the former Meghan Markle's website about the passing of his "granny."

“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty,” he wrote. “She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’”

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” he added in part.

His statement came two days after William released an emotional statement mourning her loss.

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign,” he said in a statement shared with TODAY. “I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful.”

Adding in part, “I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all. My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.”

Meanwhile, in his first official remarks, Charles III unveiled William and the former Kate Middleton's new titles. Aside from now being known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, they also inherited the titles Prince and Princess of Wales.

With Kate inheriting the late Princess Diana’s title, a palace spokesperson said that the new Princess of Wales “appreciates the history associated with this role” but will “understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.”

The queen’s funeral ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, Sept. 19. The location is where the queen’s coronation took place in 1953 and where she married Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, in 1947.

She is expected to be buried alongside her late husband at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Philip was buried there last year following his death at 99.