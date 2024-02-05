King Charles praised on social media for sharing cancer diagnosis and preventive measures

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Buckingham Palace has disclosed that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, and social media users are championing his transparency around his diagnosis and preventative testing.

The Palace announced the news Feb. 5, saying "during The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Charles underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate on Jan. 26 and was discharged from the hospital three days later. Buckingham Palace officials did not specify which type of cancer he has, but confirmed to NBC News that it is not prostate cancer.

Palace officials said the king has "commenced a schedule of regular treatments" and, on the advice of doctors, will "postpone public-facing duties."

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement read. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The statement also noted that the king chose to share his personal medical information "to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Social media users praised the king for sharing his diagnosis and raising awareness on the importance of preventative measures.

One person highlighted checkups as a preventative step.

"Thoughts and good wishes to King Charles III," the user wrote on X. "Let this be a notice to everyone, early checks and diagnosis can save your life."

Another called on people to "seek help" like Charles did.

"The King has cancer. If he can seek help, so can you. If he can talk about men’s health, so can you. Today, King Charles struck a blow against cancer, and toxic masculinity. So can you. Long may He reign," the person wrote.

A third X user sent out a blanket statement of support to people touched by cancer, writing, "Very best wishes for a successful and speedy recovery King Charles. To all people with cancer and living with cancer, I wish you strength, successful treatment, positivity and much goodness. May you all see happier times."

A fourth person expressed well wishes to the king and mentioned their own biopsy appointment.

"Heartfelt best wishes to His Majesty for a successful conclusion to his treatment. Having had similar surgery last year, I am immensely grateful that my own biopsy results were negative. Sadly not everyone is so lucky," they wrote.

Journalist Sangita Myska acknowledged the difficult season a cancer diagnosis brings to the patient and their family.

"Wishing King Charles the very best for a speedy recovery following a diagnosis of cancer," she posted. "Anyone who’s had family or friends suffering from this unpredictable, difficult illness knows what a turbulent time it is for a patient and their loved ones."

Miles Briggs, member of the Scottish Parliament, expressed hope that Charles' disclosure will encourage more open dialogue.

"I hope King Charles deciding to share his cancer diagnosis can present a positive conversation to help encourage people to talk about cancer and the support available," he wrote.