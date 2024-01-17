IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

King Charles III will undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate, palace officials say

The British monarch's condition is "benign" and he will be undergoing a "corrective procedure" in the hospital next week, Buckingham Palace officials said.
By Scott Stump

King Charles III will undergo a corrective procedure next week for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace officials said.

The British monarch's condition is "benign" and he will go to the hospital next week for a procedure to fix it, according to a statement released on Jan. 17 by Buckingham Palace.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the statement reads. "His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

King Charles III will undergo a corrective procedure next week for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace officials said.Stefan Rousseau / AFP via Getty Images

Charles, 75, shared his condition in the hopes that other men with symptoms will get themselves checked.

An enlarged prostate is common in men over 50 and can affect urination, according to the U.K.'s National Health Service.

The risk of prostate cancer is no greater for men with an enlarged prostate than it is for men without an enlarged prostate, according to the NHS.

The announcement regarding Charles came on the same day that Kensington Palace officials revealed that Charles' daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, will be hospitalized for the next 10 to 14 days after undergoing a planned abdominal surgery.

